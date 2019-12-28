Concord University: More young voters needed

On Nov. 12, Concord University received a Silver Seal from the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge. The Silver Seal recognizes our qualifying student turnout rate in the 2018 midterm election. We, CU College Republicans, Young Democrats, political science honor society and faculty members alike, embrace the goals of the challenge, which is a non-partisan effort to increase democratic engagement and student voting rates.
We agree with the National Task Force on Civic Learning and Engagement: America will be well-served by higher levels of participation in general and by young Americans in particular. We pledge to work together, united in the belief that civic-minded graduates are our best hope to solving our most pressing challenges.
It has been true for many decades that most Americans don’t vote in most elections. Additionally, West Virginians have been less likely to participate than our fellow Americans in other states. Moreover, young people, in West Virginia and elsewhere, are the age group least likely to participate.
Many pundits commented favorably on the comparatively high level of turnout in the 2018 midterm elections, when just under 50 percent of eligible Americans voted. Turnout in West Virginia was about 4 percentage points below the national average in the 2018 election, and the rate of CU students was about 4 percentage points below West Virginians in general. The 37 percent rate attained by CU students in 2018 may not seem impressive, but it’s more than 60 percent better than the 23 percent turnout attained by CU students during the last midterm election in 2014.
It is important to understand that turnout among people under 30 generally lags far behind that of older Americans. Nationally, turnout of young voters trails by about 12 percent compared to those age 30-45, who in turn are about 12 percent less likely to participate than those 46-60. People over 60, the age group with the highest turnout rates, are about 30-40 percent more likely to participate than the youngest American voters.
Concord’s curricular environment emphasizes informed political engagement among Democrats, independents and Republicans alike. Our partisan groups have collaborated with our student government and our political science honor society to bring policy experts, office holders and political candidates to campus, and we have jointly hosted voter registration drives in collaboration with the Secretary of State’s Office.
We all believe that young people must become better represented. To be sure, we have passionate policy disagreements, but we are also united in our passion that young people must have an equal voice in shaping our future. We all care about quality education, fair compensation for teachers and access to affordable higher education on safe and secure campuses. We are proud of attaining increased levels of participation, but we will not be satisfied until the level of young voters meets or exceeds participation of our older fellow citizens, and we hope turnout increases among all our state’s demographic groups. Concord student organizations challenge our older peers to join us in seeking contemporary participation records in higher education, and we ask, respectfully: OK, boomers?