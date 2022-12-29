Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

There’s an old saying that goes, “with great freedom comes great responsibility.” In my mind, one of the best examples of that phrase is the relationship between the government and the media. It’s an adversarial relationship by nature, because we coexist in the same sphere of operating with great freedom and great responsibility.

You don’t have to like what the media reports. I’ll be honest -- I often don’t. However, there’s a very clear difference between not liking what the media reports and actively working to silence them.

Stories you might like

Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, represents the 15th Senatorial District, which includes part of Berkeley County, and Hampshire and Morgan counties.

Tags

Recommended for you