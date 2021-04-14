If you are a typical West Virginian, the term “340b” probably means nothing to you unless you work in certain parts of the health care system.
But whether you realize it or not, 340b is important to you because of the vital role it plays in ensuring that many West Virginians receive the pharmaceutical drugs they need at prices they can afford, as well as other health care services.
This program has become integral to providing health services in this country for working families, people with inadequate or no coverage for medicines, as well as for the indigent, since it began in the early 1990s.
Unfortunately, large pharmaceutical companies have been seeking to curtail the 340b program for years. That might be good for their profits (although they’re not known for having trouble making money), but it would be horrible for the many people who benefit from 340b.
The 340b program allows many hospitals and clinics — especially those with high proportions of Medicare and Medicaid patients, as is common in West Virginia — to purchase pharmaceutical drugs at discounts in the range of 25% to 50%.
That has a twofold benefit.
One is that the hospitals and clinics can provide the drugs inexpensively, or at no cost, to people with inadequate insurance coverage or no coverage at all.
The other is that the hospitals and clinics can get reimbursed for the drugs at nondiscounted rates for other patients and then use the difference to fund a wide range of services they couldn’t otherwise afford.
In the case of my organization, Cabin Creek Health Systems, we use that savings to support dental care, behavioral health care, sliding fees and hiring case managers. If the 340b program went away, we would have to consider eliminating many services that aren’t absolutely central to our operations. They could include not only those just mentioned but also medication-assisted treatment and recovery coaching. We would be stripped down to just basic medical care. Patients’ medical needs wouldn’t go away; they just would go unmet.
As you might be aware, West Virginia already ranks low for the health of its population, so we can’t afford any changes that would lead to people becoming even less healthy. When people can’t take regular care of their health, their conditions just get worse. This leads to more serious needs for care at hospital emergency rooms and elsewhere — care that often goes uncompensated, meaning we all pay for it in the end in the form of higher health care costs.
In case you think clinics like Cabin Creek and other health care providers are taking unfair advantage of drug companies by buying their products at discounted prices and getting reimbursed at higher levels, that’s not the case.
The 340b program was set up in federal law to work this way. In fact, one congressional report stated that the purpose of the program is to enable participating health care entities “to stretch scarce federal resources as far as possible, reaching more eligible patients and providing more comprehensive services.”
That’s exactly what we do. We need to keep doing it.
The next time pharmaceutical companies move to curb the 340b program, as they did last year, we all need to tell our representatives in Congress that we need 340b to remain strong more than the drug companies need to fatten their profits. It’s good for all of us.