As a West Virginian living out of state, I have been frustrated that very few Americans or those from other countries know the true history of West Virginia — that ours is the only state to have been created by the courageous leaders who led the movement to separate from Virginia in 1863 and oppose slavery.
These leaders were the first to demonstrate what I call “West Virginia courage.” The motto they coined for their new state, “Mountaineers Are Always Free” was perfect.
As someone who has known and observed Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for decades, I have seen him demonstrate West Virginia courage by his actions many times over, including the Manchin-Toomey background checks proposal and more recently his threat to amend the filibuster if necessary to pass the debt ceiling legislation.
When he was Governor, Manchin was very kind to our family when my father, former Governor Cecil H. Underwood, died in 2009. He invited our entire family to the Governor’s Mansion for a lovely meal and honored our father by speaking at his funeral and flying the flags at half-mast for several weeks. For this, the Underwood Family will always be grateful.
My father had a double dose of West Virginia courage. In 1942, when my father was 22 years old, he wrote and delivered a courageous speech, “Lost in the 20th Century” calling out both racism and classism. Here is part of what he wrote:
“Last Spring, when we were holding a state convention at Salem College, it was necessary for us to go outside the city in order to obtain lodging for the students from our Negro institutions. Think of that, a town with at least 7 churches and a college backed by a church — and a Negro cannot stay over night in the town. We have promised them everything short of heavenly bliss and have done nothing but call them to fight another war. While saluting the flag with one hand, you have brought destruction to your brother with the other.”
It was 13 years before Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on the bus when my father delivered that courageous speech. Martin Luther King Jr. was a 13-year-old child, and the Ku Klux Klan was very active in West Virginia.
Although he never talked about it, I am sure my father knew that his family’s farm in rural Tyler County could have been torched by the Klan for giving this speech. I am in awe of the courage it took my father to publicly express these truths in the segregated era.
I have read and understand at least some of Manchin’s concerns about passing critical legislation with only Democratic support. My father was a passionate advocate for the importance of having a robust, two-party system in our country and I know he would share Manchin’s concerns about the bitter divisiveness tearing our nation apart today. He also had tremendous respect for the rules and procedures of our governing bodies. Although I never heard him speak about the filibuster, I imagine he would respect Manchin’s reasons for not wanting to change it.
But I have no doubt that were he serving in the U.S. Senate today, he would do whatever it took to make sure Congress protects the right and equal access of every American citizen to vote.
It would take a big dose of West Virginia courage for Manchin to support amending the filibuster with a carve out for legislation that protects the most critical founding principle of our democracy — the right of every citizen to vote.
I realize that taking such a bold move would probably cost Manchin votes, contributions and have other consequences, but hope and pray he has the courage of our forefathers to do so.
For me, the critical imperative to stop the legislation being passed in Georgia and other states to disenfranchise our fellow citizens of their right to vote is personal.
Last December and January, I traveled over 3,600 miles to and around Georgia to join a group of volunteers from across the country going door to door to “cure” ballots rejected by the state of Georgia. On that trip, I realized that voter suppression was not only real, but much more insidious and painful than imagined. The majority of the ballots we worked to cure were rejected for “incorrect signature” and the remaining for “invalid ID.”
At night, we attended virtual team meetings and shared our experiences with other canvassers. Some of the stories were heart breaking, including a voter who had suffered a stroke and whose signature could not possibly match the one on file. Others needed help getting ID’s or proof of address to cure their ballots. One option to cure a rejected ballot was to scan and email the required affidavit and ID to local election boards. We doubted that the homes we visited had the requisite technology to do so. Another was to drive the documents to the county board of elections, but many disenfranchised voters either could not drive, lacked access to a vehicle or could not take time off work to do so.
If Manchin can summon the West Virginia courage needed to do this, I can think of no greater legacy he could leave our state than to be the senator whose vote protects the right of every citizen to vote.
Think of the symmetry of being the senator from the only state created to oppose the horribly unjust institution of slavery and also the senator who protects the most fundamental opportunity we all have — the right to have equal access to vote.