In West Virginia, insurance claims are up, while returns on investments are down. The result: a staggering $92 million deficit from the Public Employee Insurance Agency fund.
This is the agency’s second year in a row in the red. Without a major intervention, not only will taxpayers likely face higher tabs amid rising inflation, but West Virginia public employees could see double-digit percentage rate hikes in their insurance over the next few years.
To many, this is just the result of an aging population. But it also is caused by a broken system that lets powerful interests in the health care industry just keep raising prices to boost profits with almost zero pushback or oversight.
Because Americans — and West Virginians are no exception — tend to equate costlier health care with higher quality care, that has made health care costs a third rail of politics. No one has the courage to rein them in.
But there are actually plenty of steps PEIA could take to close this deficit quickly, without affecting quality of care. One obvious move is to start reining in certain price-gouging practices in the health insurance industry, including among prescription benefit management firms.
Back in 2017, when I was a deputy attorney general and then assistant counsel to then-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, we held a “reverse auction” purchasing process to help unleash competitive forces. Essentially, we flipped things around, asking vendors to state what the lowest price was they would sell us their services, instead of just putting the contract out for private bid.
This move forced benefit managers to make offers more competitive in multiple rounds of bidding without reducing drug benefits for the state’s 800,000 public-sector employees. We saved a projected $2.5 billion in drug spending, or about 25% for New Jersey’s public employees between 2017 and 2022.
Similar savings have been achieved by private and public employers elsewhere, from Linde Gas in Bridgewater, New York, to Nashville public schools, and even Walmart.
Similar fat can be trimmed in West Virginia. A recent University of Southern California report found that leading benefit manager firms have secretly been inflating the cost of generic medications. They can reimburse a drug for one price, while charging insurance providers a higher one, then pocketing the difference. Traditional insurance carriers, meanwhile, have little incentive to evaluate the quality of providers and improve health outcomes.
The facts are clear. Any employer, public or private, could take matters into its own hands by taking a closer look at health care cost and quality data. Just by doing more competitive shopping among insurers, employers could reduce their employees’ health care costs by as much as one-third, according to some estimates. They can do this by renegotiating contracts, holding reverse auctions, like we did in New Jersey, or pegging payments to Medicare rates.
There’s also a new twist that makes this more urgent for private employers. A law passed last year opens employers up to lawsuits if their health benefits are overpriced, similar to what occurred with 401ks in the not-so-distant past. A recent Supreme Court case further emphasized prudence not only in selecting investment options, but in monitoring them and removing those that are not good for investors. The corollary to health care is obvious: Lawsuits will ensue.
With employers over the barrel, benchmarking or comparing their health care prices to alternatives allows them to vastly improve patient outcomes, employee satisfaction and retention rates. There are many services that can help with this benchmarking process, from TruValueRX to Validation Institute and others. It’s a win-win-win.
A key problem is that health plans have almost zero incentive to evaluate the quality of providers. Most employees are blind to the actual costs of care, because of incestuous relationships between benefit manager firms, hospitals and insurers. While Americans tend to equate unlimited and expensive health benefits with higher-quality care, the dirty little secret is that plush benefits often don’t deliver better results. Worse, they sometimes encourage unnecessary procedures.
Most politicians don’t want to be accused of toying with what many claim is “the best health care in the world.” But now, there is ample evidence that health care costs don’t track with quality, and there is a lot of padding on costs. Pressing benefit manager firms and insurers is a great way to give employees and employers relief, while prodding the health care industry to be more transparent and competitive.
Without intervention, expect double-digit rate hikes for West Virginians’ insurance costs. It’s time for employers to start scrutinizing health care costs and benefits the way they do any other expense.