Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

In West Virginia, insurance claims are up, while returns on investments are down. The result: a staggering $92 million deficit from the Public Employee Insurance Agency fund.

This is the agency’s second year in a row in the red. Without a major intervention, not only will taxpayers likely face higher tabs amid rising inflation, but West Virginia public employees could see double-digit percentage rate hikes in their insurance over the next few years.

Stories you might like

Christin E. Deacon is the principal at VerSan Consulting, a former deputy attorney general for New Jersey and a private-sector restructuring attorney.

Tags

Recommended for you