West Virginia is a place of rugged natural beauty and resilient communities, but, unfortunately for many of us, that resilience often means scrambling to find the best Wi-Fi signal.
For West Virginians, lack of access to high-speed internet has made it harder to keep up with the demands of the digital age. As a fellow with Black Churches for Digital Equity (BC4DE) — an organization building a collaborative movement across the nation to make sure that our communities, communities with the least access, achieve digital equity — I work to raise awareness around an important initiative that can help all West Virginians have access to affordable and reliable internet services: The Affordable Connectivity Program.
The ACP is a federal program that provides low-income households with home internet broadband service and smart devices, like tablets and laptops. This program provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households, and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying tribal land. In addition, eligible households can receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer or tablet from participating providers.
There are several ways to be eligible for these benefits, including having an income at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines or participating in certain assistance programs, like SNAP or Medicaid. To learn more about all of the ways you could be eligible, visit BC4DE’s ACP page.
Despite the resources available, West Virginia has significantly lower enrollment rates in the ACP. For example, although an estimated 356,000 households are eligible for the program, only about 99,530 households have enrolled. The ACP could be a vital resource for all West Virginians, but only if we know about it and are able to enroll.
According to the Federal Communications Commission’s 2016 Broadband Progress Report, only 61% of rural residents have access to high-speed internet. In fact, West Virginia ranks 47th in the nation in internet connectivity, with 30% of residents lacking high-speed internet access. A report released by the FCC shows that the percentage of West Virginia residents with a high-speed internet connection to their home recently fell to 82.2%, one of only five states sliding backward.
Access to reliable internet is crucial for things like online learning, remote work, telemedicine and staying connected with loved ones. Without this access, economic growth and educational opportunities are hindered, preventing our communities from being able to compete in the increasingly digital world.
It’s time to bridge the digital divide and ensure that all West Virginians have access to affordable and reliable internet service. By bringing the benefits of the ACP to all of West Virginia and broader rural America, we can help ensure that all Americans have access to the opportunities and resources they need to thrive in the 21st century.
As a West Virginian, I know firsthand the effect that lack of access to high-speed internet can have on our community. But I also know that we can overcome this challenge by embracing the resources available to us, as long as we spread the word and help our communities enroll.
To learn more about the program and how you can sign up for benefits, visit Black Churches 4 Digital Equity. By working together to bring high-speed internet to all corners of West Virginia, we can build a stronger, more connected community.
Crystal Good is a sixth-generation West Virginian, a poet, performer and the founder and publisher of Black By God | THE WEST VIRGINIAN, a multimedia news and storytelling organization.