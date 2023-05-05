Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia is a place of rugged natural beauty and resilient communities, but, unfortunately for many of us, that resilience often means scrambling to find the best Wi-Fi signal.

For West Virginians, lack of access to high-speed internet has made it harder to keep up with the demands of the digital age. As a fellow with Black Churches for Digital Equity (BC4DE) — an organization building a collaborative movement across the nation to make sure that our communities, communities with the least access, achieve digital equity — I work to raise awareness around an important initiative that can help all West Virginians have access to affordable and reliable internet services: The Affordable Connectivity Program.

Crystal Good is a sixth-generation West Virginian, a poet, performer and the founder and publisher of Black By God | THE WEST VIRGINIAN, a multimedia news and storytelling organization.

