As a sixth-generation West Virginian who makes a living as a poet, performer, policy advocate and publisher of a small news and media organization (Black by God, the West Virginian, BBG for short) I am aware of West Virginia’s ubiquitous challenges.
From education to health care, most of our problems could find relief in connectivity.
BBG’s readers and contributors tell me they have to use fast-food parking lots for WiFi to access BlackByGod.org and help their kids with homework.
Media and broadband have been top of mind for me for years. So much so that in 2008 I launched a campaign as “Social Media Senator for the Digital District of West Virginia,’’ which was part performance art and part keeping it real. My ambition then and now is digital and political literacy with equity. My character, Social Media Senator, makes an appearance here and there, but the not-so-funny joke she tells is that her constituents have to write snail-mail letters asking for broadband.
Last year, Congress passed and President Biden signed an infrastructure bill that committed $65 billion to expanding broadband – including the biggest-ever investment in programs to make accessing the internet more affordable. But West Virginians know all too well that doesn’t mean they’ll benefit. The devil is always in the details.
And that’s where the Federal Communications Commission comes in. The FCC is the independent government agency tasked with making sure the billions actually reach those who need it most. The decisions the FCC makes will shape whether West Virginia can actually get reliable broadband. West Virginia is one of the least broadband-connected states in the country. We also consistently rank among the poorest states where nearly one in five West Virginians and one in three Black West Virginians live in poverty.
The FCC could help get and keep more West Virginians connected to the internet – but right now the agency is deadlocked because the Senate is slowing the appointment of the agency’s commissioner.
President Biden nominated a proactive, consumer-focused FCC Commissioner named Gigi Sohn, who will not only support access to broadband in underserved West Virginia communities but will be a champion for diversity in tech and media ownership. Her long record of public service means she has made a few enemies in the telecom industry. And they’re trying to slow down or derail her appointment however they can.
Enter Mike Oliverio, a longtime West Virginia politician who switched parties from Democrat to Republican in 2018 and recently published an op-ed against Sohn’s nomination. Oliverio’s opinion piece circulated across West Virginia’s predominantly white male owned and white led media platforms. His piece reminded me of what Black media makers across America’s history have always done, tell another side, create another record.
As a Black media maker in West Virginia, broadband is more than a convenience; it is a lifeline to the world. Broadband is just one of many issues in West Virginia that rarely centers around Black people. According to an ACLU West Virginia study in Mingo County, where Black people make up a relatively high proportion of the population, nearly 25% of households have no internet or access to a computer, smartphone or tablet.
And COVID has made the digital divide even worse. Oliverio’s opposition to President Biden’s nomination of a qualified and competent FCC Commissioner is not surprising. It reads like all the other West Virginia GOP/industry talking points that speak against the emergency of need for West Virginia’s BIPOC communities. I fear that Oliverio’s dismissal of Sohn has less to do with her qualifications and more to do with the trope and tired discrimination and grudge because Sohn worked for the Obama administration.
West Virginia politicians still lean into the pejorative “Thanks Obama,” usually just after a “Let’s Go, Brandon.” Oliverio claims that Sohn’s “radical left-wing viewpoints’’ could endanger expanding broadband in rural communities. Her actual track record is a long one of advocating for an open internet and closing the digital divide. Which is why even West Virginia state Delegate Daniel Linville, a Republican and chair of the Tech and Infrastructure Committee, wrote a letter of support of Sohn with other GOP leaders. West Virginia is disconnected in many ways.
In his misguided attacks on Sohn, Oliverio failed to mention the hundreds of millions of dollars in federal money sent to serve West Virginia now under investigation because of chronic poor service and misuse of funds. Federal government administrators demanded West Virginia return $4.7 million after discovering Frontier had charged the state unreasonable fees. The case is still being litigated.
Top line here is that Gigi Sohn can help West Virginia help West Virginia. She has dedicated her career inside and outside the FCC and has worked to close the digital divide. She knows how poorly the cable and phone companies have served places like West Virginia, how the high cost of broadband has put it out of reach for people who need it — and that’s exactly why the industry lobbyists are trying to derail her nomination.
They want a lapdog, not a watchdog, and they want to delay a fully functioning agency as long as possible.
Sohn would be the fifth and deciding vote on anything worth doing at the FCC — including incredibly important decisions on how the federal government will spend and distribute billions passed in the bipartisan infrastructure bill dedicated to making broadband more affordable.
Hundreds of organizations from every corner of the country — including the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, the AFL-CIO, Color of Change, and the United Church of Christ — have lined up to support Sohn.
Do your Googles, if you got ‘em. There are dozens of letters of support from across the political spectrum collected by the public-interest group Free Press.
One letter of support that stands out to me is from former FCC Commissioner Gloria Tristani, a special advisor to the National Hispanic Media Coalition. Tristiani reminds us that the numbers continue to show that Latinos, Black people and Native Americans are less likely to have quality home internet connections than white people, even when controlling for income and other factors.
Tristani endorses Sohn because of her long record of standing up to powerful companies and fighting for the public interest on issues like net neutrality, broadband expansion, protecting privacy and media ownership diversity. Sohn has the legal and technical expertise to do the job. She knows how to get things done in a federal bureaucracy, but she has never worked for industry, so she’s not beholden to them.
Sohn is a moderate who has a long record of working in strange-bedfellow coalitions, reaching out to industry players, and listening to all sides.
I hope West Virginia’s leaders – starting with Sen. Joe Manchin, a deciding vote on just about everything in front of the Senate – do the right thing and support Sohn, an incredibly well-qualified public servant, so the FCC can finally get to work and actually help the people of West Virginia.
West Virginia needs Gigi Sohn confirmed and a fully functioning FCC to close the digital divide, and America needs a thriving West Virginia.