Substance use disorder impacts all racial, ethnic groups and regions of America, dare I say the world.
It is ubiquitous, but most of America’s attention focuses on the “opioid crisis” and the overdose deaths among White users, while the struggle in the Black community is marginalized.
Yet over the past five years, there has been a steeper rise in opioid deaths among Black people (43%) compared to their White counterparts (22%).
The lack of discussion around the problem in the Black community marginalizes Black people and frames their addictions as criminal rather than worthy of medical treatment.
We need to understand how racism affects treatment options and how this understanding plays out in Black communities.
Black and white community leaders need not be so quick to offer anecdotal evidence and make statements that often dismiss addiction in the Black community. Addiction is no less real when people who struggle with it are part of an underrepresented group, often relegated to a lower class.
Black people are suffering from addiction on the West Side of Charleston and across America. Just last August, a Charleston firefighter, a Black man’s life, was lost to an accidental overdose. If this doesn’t foster compassion that addiction doesn’t discriminate, I’m not sure what can.
There is a stigma attached to addiction in the Black community — as is attached to other conversations like mental health, suicide and transgender human rights.
Often discussion around these issues fosters apathy and dismissive anger while the opportunity to build life-saving mutual and direct aid to the Black community is missed.
We need to normalize recovery with grassroots efforts that offer education and compassion to dispel stigmas and guide people to resources.
Conversations around harm reduction should include the barriers to treatment for Black people.
The barriers must be defined in the context of racism and the War on Drugs that is responsible for the mass incarceration of people of color.
Black people have neither forgotten nor escaped the unfairness and trauma of this ongoing war.
Forty years later, Black people still wonder when the lack of help for crack addiction will be acknowledged. This unacknowledged pain is exaggerated in the attention to the opioid crisis that wears the face of White Appalachia.
The truth is nobody won or is winning the war on drugs when terms like “crackhead” are still being used, which only serve to reinforce negative stigmas, bias, and inaccurate beliefs about substance use disorder from any era; or when addiction is seen as a moral failing, instead of a treatable disease from which patients can recover — with or without religious repentance but almost always with access to healthcare and community.
Substance use conversations can help eliminate barriers people are facing to receive the medical care they need. This is the simplest form of harm reduction, offering language that seeks to educate, not opinions that condemn.
The fear-based and negative conversation around the needle exchange in the West Side of Charleston is easily found — lesser known is the stigma that affects the willingness of individuals to seek treatment or, worse, it gaslights Black people not to see themselves in the addiction crisis.
It’s time to stop the stigma surrounding treatment for substance use disorders for all, but especially in the Black community who are suffering greater in child poverty, infant mortality, incarceration and the numerous other categories of suffering in West Virginia.