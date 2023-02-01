My daughter, who is trans and a seventh-generation West Virginian, says, "Everybody in West Virginia is in drag. That's why they wear so much camo."
Our lawmakers are in a performative legislative show acting as if they care about children and families while taking turns hiding in a metaphorical tree stand, ready to shoot and kill dreams.
On Monday, House Bill 2007 arrived at the House Judiciary Committee and was amended with language that would ban not just gender-affirming surgeries for minors but also any gender-affirming medical care for transgender adolescents. First, no one in West Virginia does gender-affirming surgeries on minors, that bill was fear mongering to stir up a particular base. We know how that goes.
The politicians who introduced this bill and those who voted for it want to make it a crime for medical professionals to do their job. They want to make it a crime for parents to make the best decisions for their children in collaboration with those doctors. And they want to ignore the clear and overwhelming scientific support for gender-affirming healthcare, laid out by every major medical association in the United States — from the American Academy of Pediatrics to the American Medical Association and the American Psychiatric Association. Yet, none of the bill's sponsors talked to anyone who has received gender-affirming care.
Meanwhile, health care disparities continue to hit our marginalized communities the hardest, especially here in Appalachia. Without affirming care for transgender youth, the rates of depression, suicide, drug use and other high-risk behaviors will increase substantially. As with all health disparities, these effects are multiplied in communities of color.
Our young people will die because of these bills. These anti-trans bills seek to reinforce the power of white, cisgender men, strip away bodily autonomy and subjugate differences of any kind through white supremacy. The only way we will overturn these entrenched systems of racism, sexism and transphobia is to unite our voices.
Crystal Good is a sixth-generation West Virginian and founder and publisher of Black By God The West Virginian.