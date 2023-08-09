Across the U.S., different states have unique dates marking the liberation of enslaved individuals.
As Juneteenth rises in prominence, other lesser-known but equally significant commemorations, like Western Kentucky’s “Eighth of August,” also deserve recognition. This date, celebrated in Western Kentucky, serves as an emancipation celebration and a homecoming, a tradition dating back to the 1860s. Similarly, West Virginia’s story of emancipation, deeply rooted in the events of Feb. 3, 1865, has been overshadowed and merits rightful acknowledgment.
Joe William Trotter Jr.’s “African American Workers and the Appalachian Coal Industry” delves into West Virginia’s intricate history with slavery. Unfortunately, the widely celebrated Emancipation Proclamation of Jan. 1, 1863, did not extend its liberty to border states aligned with the Union. West Virginia’s journey toward freedom was complex. Its 1863 constitution signaled the commencement of gradual emancipation, liberating only those enslaved under the age 25. The true dawn of liberty for all enslaved in West Virginia only broke on Feb. 3, 1865, following pivotal state legislation and the backing of the 13th Amendment.
Despite this significant history, West Virginia’s authentic emancipation narrative is often eclipsed by more nationally recognized events. The recent move by Gov. Jim Justice to recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday in 2023 without giving due importance to Feb. 3rd is emblematic of this oversight. Furthermore, Justice’s track record, tainted by racially insensitive remarks, showcases a glaring disconnect from his state’s nuanced racial legacy.
For West Virginians and all who value authentic history, upholding Feb. 3 as the genuine emancipation date is critical. Doing so fosters a more comprehensive understanding of the state’s history and demands greater accountability from leaders like Gov. Justice. Recognizing and venerating West Virginia’s distinct emancipation story ensures a richer, more inclusive historical tapestry for future generations.
Crystal Good is a sixth-generation West Virginian, a poet, performer and the founder and publisher of Black By God | THE WEST VIRGINIAN, a multimedia news and storytelling organization.