Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

crystal good new

Crystal Good

crystal good new

Across the U.S., different states have unique dates marking the liberation of enslaved individuals.

As Juneteenth rises in prominence, other lesser-known but equally significant commemorations, like Western Kentucky’s “Eighth of August,” also deserve recognition. This date, celebrated in Western Kentucky, serves as an emancipation celebration and a homecoming, a tradition dating back to the 1860s. Similarly, West Virginia’s story of emancipation, deeply rooted in the events of Feb. 3, 1865, has been overshadowed and merits rightful acknowledgment.

Crystal Good is a sixth-generation West Virginian, a poet, performer and the founder and publisher of Black By God | THE WEST VIRGINIAN, a multimedia news and storytelling organization.

Tags

Recommended for you