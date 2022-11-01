Changing the West Virginia Constitution is a serious matter and one that is seldom undertaken. This year, you will find four constitutional amendments on your ballot. Two of them will significantly harm our students and our public schools, if passed.
Amendment 2 has garnered the most attention. It would give the Legislature the power to eliminate the business and inventory tax on machinery, giving millions of dollars back to large, mostly out-of-state corporations. Those cuts could result in a loss of over $515 million to county governments and county school systems. Counties and schools use that money to adequately pay employees and staff much-needed services.
Knowing that the public is tired of giving tax breaks to large, profitable corporations, the Legislature threw exempting the car tax into the amendment. In the mind of the Legislature, the vehicle tax is the carrot to get people to support the amendment. The governor has offered to call a special session to pass a bill and eliminate the car tax, but the Legislature doesn’t want to do that.
Don’t be fooled. This power grab by the Legislature is nothing more than an attempt to appease their donors. Once big corporations are exempt from paying taxes and money needs to be raised to support first responders, schools and other important items in your community, you will be the ones seeing increases in your taxes to make up the difference. It will simply continue the trend over the past decade of shifting the tax burden to citizens and away from corporations.
Amendment 4 is getting less attention but continues the legislative power grab. The Legislature is filled with partisan legislators who are consumed with weakening our public schools and attacking those who work in our school systems.
The constitution created a system with a specific entity (the state Board of Education) to focus entirely on public education. The checks and balances for public education were written into the constitution for a reason. A Legislature that is hostile to public education should not have full control of the system. It is that simple. Our schools and our students are not political pawns, and politics has no place in the classroom.
Gazette-Mail columnist Phil Kabler made this observation about Amendment 4 in the Oct. 9 edition of the newspaper: “From petty annoyances, including eliminating payroll deductions for teacher union dues, to a blatant attempt to defund public schools with the patently unconstitutional Hope Scholarship voucher legislation, the vindictiveness of legislative leaders to professional educators has known no bounds. Giving the Legislature authority over the state Board of Education would only hasten leadership’s efforts to dismantle public education in West Virginia.”
Parents, teachers and local experts know best what our local schools need, not partisan politicians in the Legislature. That’s why we need trusted education experts making education decisions, not Charleston politicians. We must keep politics out of the classroom and keep our schools from becoming a political battleground.
Our schools and our students deserve the local control that only school boards can provide.
We need to stand up for local communities, parents and students. We must keep local control, to give our children the education they deserve and fund critical public services that keep our communities safe and healthy -- benefiting working families and businesses in our state alike.
These amendments would strip power from the local leaders we trust and leave critical decisions about our schools, our fire departments and our local taxes in the hands of partisan legislators.
Vote no on Amendment 2 and Amendment 4.
Dale Lee is president of the West Virginia Education Association teacher union.