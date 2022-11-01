Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20180407-gm-teachers-IMG_0976.JPG (copy)

Dale Lee

Changing the West Virginia Constitution is a serious matter and one that is seldom undertaken. This year, you will find four constitutional amendments on your ballot. Two of them will significantly harm our students and our public schools, if passed.

Amendment 2 has garnered the most attention. It would give the Legislature the power to eliminate the business and inventory tax on machinery, giving millions of dollars back to large, mostly out-of-state corporations. Those cuts could result in a loss of over $515 million to county governments and county school systems. Counties and schools use that money to adequately pay employees and staff much-needed services.

Stories you might like

Dale Lee is president of the West Virginia Education Association teacher union. 

Tags

Recommended for you