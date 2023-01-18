Utility rates have been on the rise nationwide for decades now. Yet, here in the Mountain State - inarguably one of the most instrumental states in our nation’s energy history - those rate increases seem to hit harder.
Folks here have seen utility costs climb by an average of 90% since the early 2000s. On top of that, AEP’s request to pass a nearly $450 million burden onto West Virginia customers was approved in 2021, solidifying the likelihood of even steeper increases in years to come. Knowing we’re also picking up the tab for customers in Virginia and Kentucky, where lawmakers refused AEP's request, is just salt in the wound.
The good news is we’re not powerless against these forces. Neighboring states have taken measures to keep utility costs down for their residents and West Virginia has every opportunity to do the same. Right now the easiest step toward a solution is through community solar projects.
Solar is the cheapest form of energy on the planet today. Unfortunately, not every West Virginian family is a good candidate for having their own system. Some folks have big trees and some live way up a holler; some families rent and some plan on moving; and some folks live in historic districts. With community solar, anyone in these situations and others - who in many cases are also the most vulnerable to the painful impact of rate increases - will have access to the benefits of solar for the very first time. Here’s how it works:
A solar array is installed at a host site (ideally a big flat roof or a reclaimed coal mine). Families subscribe to the energy provided by the central solar array–locking in their cost of power, and protecting them from rate hikes. The amount is typically 10% to 20% less than the price of utility power.
The energy produced is sold to the local utility and fed back into the grid. The utility applies credits to the subscribers’ monthly bill. The family saves money.
It really is that simple. We estimate community solar could save the average AEP customer $450 per year. Yet the benefits reach well beyond the residential customers who choose to participate. The most obvious impact is environmental, but just as compelling is the economic benefit.
A move to allow community solar in West Virginia brings with it the potential of 400 Megawatts worth of new energy infrastructure. That work would provide about 12,000 direct jobs - good paying (and in our case, union) jobs - to hard working West Virginians. It’s a chance to continue our proud tradition of powering the nation well into the next century. We also know that the vast majority of fortune 500 companies, including manufacturing businesses, are now demanding access to clean energy before committing to building a facility. How many more jobs might be created with a renewable energy option?
The recent announcement that Berkshire Hathaway will be investing $500 million in a Jackson County solar power and industrial plant is a prime example. The governor and the West Virginia Legislature made moves to guarantee the facility would have what they needed to operate and access clean energy. Their efforts paid off in a big way and we applaud that work loudly. Lawmakers also showed a willingness to put affordable solar into the hands of more people in 2021 when they legalized power purchase agreements, which are already helping more West Virginians save money by minimizing risk and offering solar at no upfront cost.
Community solar is the most logical way to build on the foundation we’ve laid. Our hope today is that lawmakers continue on a path that’s good for all West Virginians. The risks of allowing community solar (as nearly 40 other states have already done) are zero, while the benefits are vast. West Virginians deserve affordable energy. We hope the legislature removes this last remaining hurdle and allows all West Virginians to access it.
Dan Conant is founder and CEO of Solar Holler, a solar power company based in Shepherdstown that does renewable energy work in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio and Maryland.