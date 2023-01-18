Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Solar Holler pic 1 (copy)

Solar Holler founder Dan Conant crouches on the roof of Harmony House as a project is installed in 2018 in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch file photo

Utility rates have been on the rise nationwide for decades now. Yet, here in the Mountain State - inarguably one of the most instrumental states in our nation’s energy history - those rate increases seem to hit harder.

Folks here have seen utility costs climb by an average of 90% since the early 2000s. On top of that, AEP’s request to pass a nearly $450 million burden onto West Virginia customers was approved in 2021, solidifying the likelihood of even steeper increases in years to come. Knowing we’re also picking up the tab for customers in Virginia and Kentucky, where lawmakers refused AEP's request, is just salt in the wound.

Dan Conant is founder and CEO of Solar Holler, a solar power company based in Shepherdstown that does renewable energy work in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio and Maryland.

