So, lots of folks who just wanted to “Make America Great Again” by invading the U.S. Capitol building are now luckily being convicted of various crimes and serving a little time. Why do I call them lucky? Well, I have asked some to tell me just exactly when America was greater than it is now. Many who weren’t even born then, say we should return to the ways of the 1950s.
Well, if they had invaded the U.S. Capitol in those times, I’ll tell you what they would have encountered.
Back then, I was a member of the 716th Military Police Battalion — A STRAF (Strategic Army Force) unit usually staffed to field up to 1,000 soldiers anywhere in the world within 72 hours and anywhere in the United States within 24 — ready to immediately perform any of the many tasks with which MPs are charged.
We were stationed in the Eastern part of the country. There was another battalion out west. My battalion could have reached Washington, D.C., in convoy, fully staffed and equipped in about three hours.
We would have arrived with .30-06-caliber assault rifles, bayonets fixed, in a “wedge” formation, which is intended to divide a rioting group in two. The troops would be given orders from the operations officer of the unit, who is in the far rear.
I was one of the operations intelligence staff, so I would be out front “on point,” with the lead platoon. There, I would be able to see and report the exact current situation, then relay orders to the platoon sergeant for him to carry out. There would’ve been a column of 200 men behind me, along with a backup platoon with two armored cars carrying 50-caliber machine guns, four jeeps with .30-caliber machine guns, four anti-sniper teams with BARs (Browning Automatic Rifles) and four teams bearing 3.5-inch rocket launchers (predecessor of the RPG).
Our prime directive was to protect U.S. government personnel and property using the “force necessary.” Our standard operating procedure manual, approved by the Department of Defense, let our operations officer know what to do in each situation — he did not have to hunt down a higher-up who was not even on site.
My “Make America Great Again” friends, if our one company of the 716th had been around the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, and I radioed, “They’re breaking windows and knocking in the door,” the order I received to pass on to the noncommissioned officers at the front would have been, “Deploy all personnel. Lock and load. Commence firing at their legs.” The rifles and machine guns mentioned would deliver about 11,000 bullets per minute.
Some feverish guys in our unit who craved “trigger time” would have aimed higher.
If I had reported that the MAGA folks were displaying any kind of firearm, (woe upon those with AR-15s), the order would have changed to “fire at will,” which means shoot any threat, anywhere on their person.
Most people have never even seen a .50-caliber machine gun, much less fired one or observed its effects. If the ball projectile, which is jacketed lead about the size of my little finger and traveling 2,500 feet per second, hits any limb, it amputates. Body impact wreaks havoc.
The headlines would have read something like “Bloodbath at Capitol.”
Hey, you lucky MAGA convicts, wasn’t America great back then?