Huge voter turnout usually occurs when the ballot contains candidates people dearly love or bitterly hate. Low turnouts are weighted by the party faithful. In primary elections, ho-hum, unknown candidates are generally ignored, unless the incumbent has betrayed and angered their base.
Woe be unto the renomination seeker who demonstrates, in the case of Republicans, disdain for former president Donald Trump or, in the case of Democrats, disdain for its party platform, principles and programs. Especially at a time like this, when, for 12 of the past 20 years, we have had hard-headed and stone-hearted Republicans in the White House. For most of that time, Congress dilly-dallied under single-minded control-freak obstructionists, like Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.
By 2020, as the record turnout demonstrates, America had had enough of them, so (theoretically) transferred the governance of America to the Democrats.
I first met Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in 1994, when he was in the West Virginia Senate and seeking higher office. As a marginal Democrat, he was then opportunistically, but also wisely playing to the right-wingers because they were on the rise in most rural states, including ours. Sixty-two years ago, when I first registered to vote, Democrats held a 2-to-1 voter advantage over Republicans. By 2020, Republicans had become the registered majority.
How? Because Rush Limbaugh, Fox “News,” Donald Trump and their Russian-hacker friends convinced hordes of marginal Democrats and lightweight independents that the right-wing “government-is-bad” cult could “Make America Great Again,” without ever saying how they would do that (other than showing their mettle by mocking COVID-19, wrecking the economy and violently invading the U.S. Capitol).
The net result of that migration is that the horde of DINOs who changed their registration can now vote only in Republican primaries. Democratic primaries will be determined by a tighter-knit and “purer” group of principled voters who take a dim view of those who play dead-end games with political power.
- In the 2020 West Virginia Democratic primary, so-called “liberals” Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren took 151,000 of the 187,000 votes cast for the field of 12 candidates. The remaining 36,000 votes were spread among “other progressives.” In 2024, Joe Biden’s presidency and Joe Manchin’s Senate seat will be at the top of the primary ballot. Who else will run? How will those 187,000 remaining hardcore Democrats vote?
- At its 2021 convention in Nashville, the largest Protestant denomination and always staidly conservative/fundamentalist Southern Baptist Convention barely elected Pastor Ed Litton as its first “progressive” president. America’s “live and let live” demographic is growing in that and other prominent religions.
- Previously indifferent young people are paying more attention to how politics and politicians affect their lives and futures. The majority of them act on observed facts, rejecting the bugaboos and bogeymen of those purported leaders who are all mouth and demonstrably incompetent at actual serious governance. They are going to the polls en masse, compared to previous generations.
Are those shifts writing on the wall for future elections? You bet.
I am an elected-by-my-neighbors member of the Putnam County and, thus, West Virginia Democratic Executive Committee, and have been for decades. I have been a business owner in West Virginia since 1966, at one time employing 40, am quite comfortable financially and have always been a person of moderation, especially as to fiscal matters. Thus, I pretty much understand the Joe Manchin that I have voted for nigh unto 30 years.
But I do not understand the Joe Manchin who tilts at filibuster windmills in the face of absolute rejection of his reasonable proposals by McConnell and his gaggle of Senate Republican minions who put America’s needs beneath their own selfish power games.
I understand, and likewise admire, the statesmanship of our late and long-serving Sen. Robert C. Byrd, D-W.Va., a master in the strategic and tactical use of power. I think the highly pragmatic Byrd would face reality, take McConnell’s declaration and record of opposition to anything Democrats propose at its face value and do his damnedest to assure that it is McConnell who fails to block the good deeds Democrats have offered up for America. Protecting America’s foundations and people above all else is statesmanship.
Voting pen and campaign-contribution checkbook in hand, there are many West Virginians anxiously hoping for the tons of now-pending legislation to pass the U.S. Senate. Let us hope that those of us who voted for Joe Manchin in 2018 don’t come to believe we just as well could have voted for his opponent and got the same representation.