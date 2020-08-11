Why is West Virginia, according to the Kiplinger Report, still dead last among the states as to wealth, income and a host of other things? According to them, West Virginia has 32,535 “millionaire” households. How do we get more?
Well, becoming a millionaire is now a lot easier than it used to be. My father, then age 10 and in McDowell County, landed his first job in 1906, working for the Norfolk and Western Railway. They paid 50 cents per day for a six-day week. At that rate, if he saved every cent, it would take him 6,410 years to accumulate a million.
In 1954, my first job (in Mercer County) paid $12 weekly, so I had the opportunity to be a millionaire in a mere 1,602 years. When I left the U.S. Army in 1959, the government was paying me $160 per month — putting me on track to get to $1 million in only 520 years.
How could I speed things up?
I couldn’t afford full-time college but picked up courses as I could, none of which increased my income. The most important economics lesson I learned was from the local daily newspaper, which printed the “Little Orphan Annie” comic strip. One day, her wealthy foster father, “Daddy” Warbucks, was asked how he became so rich. He replied, “Buy cheap, sell dear!”
My subsequent conclusions, inspired by Warbucks, probably aren’t original. I pondered the fact that monetary value is not created until someone takes something from the earth: food, fiber and timber crops on the surface; produce from the sea and air; or minerals from the ground. Those are the basics.
And having been raised on a subsistence-level family farm, I had witnessed grocery store prices confirming that the “real” money is made by those who add value to those things from Earth’s environment.
Thusly, I amended Warbucks’ postulation to read: “Buy cheap. Add value. Sell competitively.”
I found it works. We can also ask the North Carolinians who made/make premium West Virginia hardwoods into furniture. Ask the out-of-state steel and plastics makers where they got their process coal.
The Atlantic Coast Pipeline project has been blocked by courts, so the gas transmission stops wherever in West Virginia the pipeline ends now. Doug Reynolds, managing partner of the Gazette-Mail, bemoans in print the blockage of piping West Virginia gas to the Chesapeake Bay and overseas. Jim Kotcon and Kevin Campbell, of the Sierra Club, authored an op-ed cheering the project’s cancellation and damning industry in general.
Neither position improves West Virginia’s economy.
Instead of adding value to the gas, they nearly zero its value.
A person earning $50,000 a year would make $1 million in only 20 years. That’s about what a business would pay employees in a factory at the present end of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline in a “value adding” plastics or other “environmentally conscious conversion of gas to other things” factory.