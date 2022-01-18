One of the best things the West Virginia Legislature could do during its 2022 session is to provide adequate funding for tobacco-use prevention and cessation.
Under the 1998 Master Tobacco Settlement, West Virginia receives $57 million annually. A substantial portion of this money was intended for tobacco prevention and cessation. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends $27 million as the annual budget for tobacco prevention in our state. For the past three years, the Legislature has allocated less than $2 million dollars.
This is tragic.
As a practicing physician in West Virginia for more than 40 years, I treat the preventable suffering and premature deaths caused by our epidemic of tobacco use. I see the rapid growth of vaping among our middle school and high school students.
A 2020 report by the West Virginia Bureau of Public Health reported that 1 in 3 high school students is using nicotine vaping products. According to the Bureau of Health, tobacco-related illness causes 4,300 deaths and costs more than $1 billion annually in our state. West Virginia has the highest rates of tobacco use and substance use of any state in the nation. Thirty percent of women in West Virginia smoke during pregnancy, more than three times the national average.
In 2020, the Legislature passed House Bill 4494, creating the West Virginia Tobacco Use Prevention and Cessation Task Force. The task force presented its final report to the governor and the Legislature last month.
Chaired by Health Commissioner Dr. Ayne Amjad and West Virginia University dentistry faculty member Dr. Susan Morgan, the task force recommended key policy changes, as well as funding for cessation interventions, community interventions, media outreach and evaluation. The task force called on the Legislature to allocate $16.5 million for tobacco prevention efforts this year. That is less than a third of the $57 million the state receives annually, and well below the CDC recommendation of $27 million annually. But it’s much better than what the state has done over the past three years.
The West Virginia Coalition for a Tobacco-Free West Virginia, with more than 50 members and partner organizations, has called on the Legislature to act boldly and follow the task force recommendations by allocating the $16.5 million for the program the task force designed.
It is beyond time for West Virginia legislators to stop playing into the hands of Big Tobacco money that pours into our state year after year. We need West Virginia legislators to put the lives of West Virginians first. Use the funds sourced to our state from the Master Tobacco Settlement for the purpose they were intended, to fund tobacco prevention and cessation programs that are so desperately needed.