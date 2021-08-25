Every child in West Virginia should be able to safely travel to and from school without putting their health at risk.
Yet, this is nearly impossible for the more than 250,000 public school students in our state, who are exposed on a daily basis to dangerous air pollution from diesel-powered school buses. Exposure to diesel exhaust increases one’s risk of a number of health outcomes, including asthma attacks, cancer and premature deaths.
Our congressional delegation has an opportunity to create a healthier environment for our kids by supporting the transition to zero-emission school buses as part of federal infrastructure investments.
During my 44-year career as a physician, I saw firsthand the damage that poor air quality can do to children’s health -- and in particular, to their still-developing brains and respiratory systems.
When kids are exposed at a young age to elevated degrees of air pollution, it can make them more susceptible to chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, later in life. No doubt, many of my patients with serious heart and lung disease had such earlier exposures.
Notably, air pollution from diesel bus exhaust disproportionately affects kids from low-income communities, who are more likely to rely on school buses as their primary form of school transportation. More than 67,000 children in West Virginia live in poverty, and the pollution they’re exposed to daily only compounds the adverse health effects of living in poverty.
Air pollution also can affect academic achievement. Exposure to pollutants in schools, including from diesel buses, has been linked to lower test scores and school attendance rates.
Public health advocates across the country, including retired physicians like myself, are pushing Congress to invest $20 billion to electrify school buses. With that investment, Congress can transition one-fifth of the country’s school bus fleet, including here in West Virginia. Because the initial costs of purchasing zero-emission school buses are high, many districts can’t afford to switch from using diesel buses. Zero-emission buses should be accessible to all school districts, not just wealthy ones, and this funding will help make the distribution of zero-emission buses more equitable.
A recent poll by the American Lung Association shows that a majority of West Virginia voters (60%) agree that it’s important to invest in electric vehicles, such as school buses, to reduce the effects of harmful pollution on children’s health.
Not only is this investment a smart decision for our students’ health and learning, it’s also smart for our pocketbooks. Transitioning to zero-emission school buses will save West Virginia school districts and taxpayers money over the long term. A zero-emission school bus can save schools about $2,000 in fuel costs and $4,400 in maintenance costs each year, making it two-thirds less costly to operate than a diesel bus. A significant federal investment would bring this technology to local school districts where it is needed most — including to many districts here in West Virginia.
Protecting children’s health goes beyond politics -- it’s just common sense, and West Virginia voters agree. In this era of extreme partisanship, this is one priority that unites us all. Please join me in encouraging Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., to support this $20 billion investment and create a better, healthier environment for all of our children.