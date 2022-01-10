If you don’t think the climate is changing, consider that Charleston used to have its first big snowfall around Thanksgiving. This year it was after New Year. And even West Virginians who see climate change as abstract and distant are watching confused daffodils sprouting in their yards in December and picking ticks off their dogs in January.
As bad as the rising threat from things like flooding are, the good news is as overwhelming as the starting disaster feels, there are also things we can do about it — right here, right now.
After the once-in-a-1,000-year 2016 floods killed about two-dozen people, West Virginia has to brace for more. According to the U.N Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change data, annual rainfall in the state will rise by probably 10% to 30%, with much of it coming in the kind of sudden storms that often cause flooding.
Nationally, thanks to climate change, the First Street Foundation estimates that, “an additional 1.2 million residential properties, 66,000 commercial properties, 63,000 miles of roads, 6,100 pieces of social infrastructure and 2,000 pieces of critical infrastructure will also have flood risk that would render them inoperable, inaccessible, or impassable.”
According to the foundation “the highest concentration of community risk exists in Louisiana, Florida, Kentucky and West Virginia, with 17 of the top 20 most at risk counties in the U.S. [85%] residing in these four states.”
Climate scientists had been reluctant to tie specific weird weather to global warming, but much less so now. Looking at the deadly heat in the Pacific Northwest and Canada last summer, a coalition of researchers now say “this type of extreme heat event is 150 times more likely due to climate change.”
According to the nonpartisan weather trackers at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, 2021 essentially tied 1936 “for the warmest summer on record” in the lower 48. Overall, NOAA reported that the number and intensity of climate disasters has been steadily rising for years until “the disaster costs for the first nine months of 2021 are $104.8 billion” — already more than all of 2020.
And West Virginia is not escaping the heat. In 2019, “Huntington, Beckley, and Clarksburg recorded their hottest September ever, and Charleston nearly broke its record,” according to NOAA.
What can we do about it? A good place to start is by not locking-in our dependence on fossil fuels. But as Mike Tony recently reported for the Gazette-Mail, 90% of electricity generated here continues to come from coal. That even as the share nationally has fallen by half in under a decade.
Coal used to be cheap, but it’s now cheaper to build new solar generating capacity than to even continue to operate coal-fired power plants. Still, as Tony showed, the coal industry here is using entrenched political power to make sure the state goes down with the coal barge, and sticking ratepayers with the bill.
Then there is the state’s natural gas industry. According to Oil Change International, the Mountain Valley Pipeline now seeking permission for construction would lock in about 90 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions each year — more than 40 million metric tons of CO2 annually from the burning of the gas it would carry and a similar climate impact from methane leaks. That’s equivalent to “19 million passenger vehicles.”
And it’s not clear how much West Virginia would gain economically from a project owned by huge, out-of-state corporations selling gas to out-of-state consumers. The West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy found about 4 in 10 jobs building in-state pipelines go to workers from other states. And the center found, in spite of massive growth in gas production, the West Virginia counties in the Marcellus Shale have had flat or falling populations and little or no growth in income and wealth.
We can do better, and do very well in the process.
The U.S. Department of Labor says three times as many Americans work in clean energy industries than in fossil fuels — a hundred thousand in Ohio alone. West Virginia has a few hundred wind and solar jobs, compared to thousands or tens of thousands in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina.
A report from West Virginia University found that shifting to clean energy sources would add thousands of jobs more than the state would lose by shifting away from fossil fuels. The air would be cleaner, fewer people would suffer from asthma or cancer and consumers would pay less to heat and light their homes.
Plus, we would slow the weird and dangerous weather we’re seeing all around us.