A key argument the governor and legislative leaders have been making in their push for big tax cuts is that West Virginia’s budget has been flat for four years. Gov. Jim Justice is especially proud of it, and it’s part of his current tax cut roadshow around the state, trying to gin up support for slashing income taxes in a way that would almost entirely benefit rich people like him.

What he doesn’t talk about is the pattern of crises across multiple state services – including foster care, Child Protective Services, public education, the regional jails, unemployment insurance, protection of clean air and water, among others – directly tied to state agencies bring starved for resources. That does not even count the fiscal crises barreling down on PEIA and Medicaid.

Dan Heyman hosts "Mountain State Update" on WTSQ in Charleston. 

