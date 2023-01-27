A key argument the governor and legislative leaders have been making in their push for big tax cuts is that West Virginia’s budget has been flat for four years. Gov. Jim Justice is especially proud of it, and it’s part of his current tax cut roadshow around the state, trying to gin up support for slashing income taxes in a way that would almost entirely benefit rich people like him.
What he doesn’t talk about is the pattern of crises across multiple state services – including foster care, Child Protective Services, public education, the regional jails, unemployment insurance, protection of clean air and water, among others – directly tied to state agencies bring starved for resources. That does not even count the fiscal crises barreling down on PEIA and Medicaid.
The state revenue estimate, which puts a hard cap on base budget appropriations, was $4.75 billion in fiscal year 2019. In fiscal year 2023, it was $4.64 billion. According to federal figures, the value of a dollar has eroded by 14.5% since 2019, so that $4.64 billion was actually only worth $3.97 billion.
If you agree with anti-tax activist Grover Norquist that government should be shrunk down to a size where it could be “drowned in a bathtub,” that sounds great. But let’s look at who is actually drowning when we hold their heads under water.
n The Public Employees Insurance Agency reimbursement rates are so low that Wheeling Hospital says they are going to stop accepting patients covered by the plan July 1. That’s not going to get any better without a lot more investment – PEIA ended the 2022 fiscal year down $93 million, and anticipates a shortfall of $376 million by 2027.
n West Virginia Medicaid’s reserves also anticipate serious shortfalls – $171 million by fiscal year 2024. And if we have to cut our investment in Medicaid, we’ll lose out on three times as much federal money, due to the three-to-one federal match rate.
n Reporting by various media agencies and lawsuit filings paint a picture of our regional jails as barbaric, overcrowded nightmares. Inmates are sleeping on the floors and drinking out of toilets. Corrections staff are as shorthanded they have been in 30 years – with vacancies as high as 70%, in some places – which leaves the remaining guards overworked and burned-out.
The vacancies are so bad we had to call in the National Guard – which might as well be renamed the state ambulance service for how often it has been mobilized under Gov. Justice. Small surprise that Reuters found that West Virginia has the highest rate of jail deaths of the 45 states they looked at.
No one expects jails to be resorts, but about half of those locked up haven’t been convicted of anything. They are awaiting trial and can’t make bail. Which means that with conditions this bad, even getting arrested can become a death sentence.
n The state department of education reports that West Virginia’s k-12 public schools have about 1,500 unfilled positions. And while test scores fell around the country during the pandemic, they fell a lot farther here – only 22% of our fourth-graders can read proficiently, and by eighth grade the number falls to 21%.
n West Virginia Public Broadcasting journalist Amelia Knisely was seemingly fired in part for reporting that a Department of Health and Human Resources “group home for people with disabilities had broken plumbing and staff forced (the residents) to use the bathroom in the backyard for months.” And according to a different press report, each DHHR worker charged with looking after children in state care has 167 cases.
There is a lot more. Workforce West Virginia and the Department of Environmental Protection say they are so shorthanded that they are under serious strain trying to serve the public. That might not sound bad – who cares if state bureaucrats are overworked? But then you realize the safety of your drinking water isn’t being tested or you can’t get through on the phone to find out why your unemployment check is late.
There are signs that lawmakers realize this – they are talking about supplemental appropriations for employees in corrections and DHHR, and a big new effort to add early grade teachers’ aids. In fact, Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, says Gov. Justice promised a billion dollars worth of additional spending in his State of the State address.
Blair provided a document to MetroNews showing that if all the proposed supplemental appropriations go through then the oft-touted, massive budget surplus would shrink to “just $200,745.”
No wonder they don’t talk about unmet needs when while promoting the big tax cut plans.
Dan Heyman hosts "Mountain State Update" on WTSQ in Charleston.