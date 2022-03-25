One lesson we need to relearn from the war in Ukraine is that our dependence on fossil fuels puts us in bed with some really nasty people — and, more importantly, with the corporations willing to deal with them.
Starting with the gas crises of the 1970s, American politicians have pounded their chests and called for “energy independence.” Since then, domestic production of oil and gas has exploded — to the point where the United States is now the world’s largest oil producer, and exports more than it imports.
This sounds like it should mean independence. And yet, here we are cursing Vladimir Putin every time we fill up. Why?
The short answer is that the energy trade treats national boundaries like inconveniences, not the realities they are for citizens and armies. For example, about the time when rising energy prices started squeezing consumers here, domestic producers started exporting huge amounts of gasoline to Latin America and natural gas to Europe — where the prices were even better.
Petrodollars — and the transactions are almost always done in dollars — have a terrible history of supporting the worst dictators and warlords in the world, not just declared enemies of America, like Iran, Russia and Venezuela, but questionable allies, like Saudi Arabia.
If you wonder why our government supports a Saudi crown that consciously chose to subsidize the ideology behind 9/11, and later murder and dismember a journalist inside its consulate, it’s the same reason we invaded Iraq twice.
There is a bumper-sticker that shows an American soldier saying “the more gas you burn, the more foreigners I have to kill.”
Even in countries like Nigeria and Ecuador, oil drilling has left local people in an energy sacrifice zone where the water is poisoned, the government corrupt and almost everyone trapped in terrible poverty.
This has all happened with the help of big, international corporations. Koch Industries — the vast fortune of which funds the right-wing/libertarian group Americans For Prosperity — was founded on petrochemicals. Indeed, Fred Koch got his start working in oil for Stalin’s Soviet Union and Hitler’s Germany. And, even now, Koch Industries is keeping a subsidiary operating in Russia.
Or we could consider the case of Gov. (and coal baron) Jim Justice. He recently called for the state to spend some of the federal American Rescue Plan funds West Virginia got to help rebuild a destroyed hospital in Ukraine. A nice, humanitarian gesture, made with U.S. taxpayers’ money.
But this is the same Jim Justice who, wearing his other hat as the head of an international energy corporation, a few years ago bought back — for pennies on the ruble — mining company Bluestone Coal from Russian oligarch Igor Zyuzin’s company, Mechel.
As for the war in Ukraine’s impact on energy prices, the Gazette-Mail’s Mike Tony quoted Justice as saying it presents “an opportunity beyond belief.”
The oil companies have done very nicely, thank you for asking, with war and the pandemic driving crude above $100 a barrel. They made more than $75 billion last year, and they might make more this year.
That doesn’t stop them from asking for breaks from the government, of course. It’s the familiar “heads I win, tails you lose” corporate logic — prices are down, so the industry needs help to survive. Prices are up, so the industry needs help to increase production.
Welfare for the big companies and ruthless, free-market competition for the rest of us. Obviously, if they increase drilling — or get to force open blocked pipelines under the banner of “energy independence” — it’ll be months, or years, before consumers see any of that product.
Crude prices fell recently. But anyone want to guess when we’ll see that at the pump? Yeah, I’m not holding my breath either. Average gas prices rose past $4.20 a gallon nationally when crude was over $120 barrel, but has stayed close to that even after crude fell by 20%.
Of course, electric cars are made by big international corporations, too, but because of the way the grid works, it’s essentially impossible to ship electricity overseas. And with increasingly cheap domestic solar and wind power replacing fossil fuels — as much of American electricity now comes from renewables as comes from coal — that means a lot less leverage for people like Putin.
Want to speculate how long the American people would put up with petrodictators like him if we all drove electric cars powered by windmills? Plus, you can run an electric car for 200 miles on a “tank” of electricity that costs about $5. Now that’s what I call real energy independence.