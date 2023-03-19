Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

It might be the least surprising headline of the year. The sophisticated polling website 538 declared “Americans Want Tighter Railroad Regulations After The Ohio Train Derailment” on March 10. And the polls cited do show support of two and three or more to one for tighter rules for trains carrying dangerous chemicals.

With a dull ache of recognition, those of us who live near the site of the 2014 Freedom Industries chemical spill into the Elk River have read of trips to the hospital for possible toxic exposure, residents unable to trust their tap water, and crashing home values. It was, as the saying goes, deja vue all over again.

Dan Heyman is the host of the Sunday show “Mountain State Update” on WTSQ in Charleston.

