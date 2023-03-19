It might be the least surprising headline of the year. The sophisticated polling website 538 declared “Americans Want Tighter Railroad Regulations After The Ohio Train Derailment” on March 10. And the polls cited do show support of two and three or more to one for tighter rules for trains carrying dangerous chemicals.
With a dull ache of recognition, those of us who live near the site of the 2014 Freedom Industries chemical spill into the Elk River have read of trips to the hospital for possible toxic exposure, residents unable to trust their tap water, and crashing home values. It was, as the saying goes, deja vue all over again.
After the second Norfolk Southern derailment in Ohio, and a separate CSX derailment that injured three workers and spilled diesel and oil into the New River here in West Virginia, the UK newspaper The Independent headlined the inevitable question — “How many train derailments have there been in the US in 2023?” The answer they found was “more than a dozen” since the start of 2023.
Was anyone surprised when we found out that under the Trump administration the big freight railroad companies pursued — and got — a loosening of the regulations intended to protect their employees and the public? After all, we knew that the railroad unions had to threaten to shut the entire economy down last year just to get a handful of paid sick days.
Because unsafe staffing levels and working that skeleton staff nearly to death — not to mention skimping on the safety equipment that could have detected the overheated bearing that sent the cars full of vinyl chloride off the tracks in East Palestine — would have cut into the profits for the corporations.
I was about as surprised by that as I was to see that the Friends of Coal at the state Legislature would refuse to lift a finger on black lung, or would even try to dismantle the West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health Safety and Training. After all, the governor himself is a coal baron who refuses to pay for the prescription coverage of his retired miners and their families, and has to be threatened with court before he’ll pay his environmental and mine safety fines.
I’m sure he is just shocked to see that there is disregard for health and safety going on under the golden dome.
But there are two important patterns here that are worth unpacking — things I think we might all recognize, even if we haven’t articulated them yet. One is that these industries — coal in decline, chemicals fed by gas drilling perhaps in ascendance — carry an inherent risk of exposing workers and communities to toxic chemicals. Reducing that inherent risk costs money, and so they face an inherent balancing act of profits vs. health and safety.
This doesn’t mean that all these companies are consciously risking people’s lives to make more money — although those that do might get away with it, thanks to the Legislature’s desire to loosen the state’s deliberate intent law.
However, it does mean that when regulators loosen the rules, firms’ priorities get slanted against spending money on health and safety. And you get one guess who ends up suffering.
West Virginians take pride in being tough and stoic. Our blue-collar culture reveres the heroism of working people who sacrifice their health and — too often — lives for their families. And too often, industries take advantage of that.
Which brings us to the second pattern. Critics of environmentalism have succeeded in portraying those concerns as a luxury. The only people who care about nature — we are told — are Volvo-driving, latte-drinking effetes.
But in fact — from the Amazon, to the mines of the Congo, to the oil refineries of the Gulf coast, and to small trackside towns in the Ohio Valley — toxic exposure and environmental damage lands hardest on workers, communities of color and the poor, rural people.
Take soot — put into the air by burning dirty fuels in dirty ways, such as older diesel engines or (too often) coal. Soot hurts the lungs and the heart, and kills thousands of Americans a year. Who breathes the most of it? The people who work in these facilities and the poor folks who live next to them.
And frankly, if you didn’t already know that, were you really surprised? Congress will now undoubtedly reconsider railroad regulations — as well they should, along with the rules for any industry that risks exposing people to dangerous toxins. They need to get serious about this, and we need to make sure they do.
Dan Heyman is the host of the Sunday show “Mountain State Update” on WTSQ in Charleston.