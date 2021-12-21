The current spike of inflation is not because of U.S. government policies. According to the Economist of London, Germany is seeing 5.2% higher prices than a year ago, Canada 4.7%, Britain 4.2%, Brazil 10.7% and India 4.5%.
And President Joe Biden’s Bill Back Better plan won’t cause it to balloon. No fewer than 17 Nobel Prize economists signed a letter endorsing BBB, and much of the profession is saying it actually will ease inflation for families.
To understand what’s actually happening, it helps to unpack the economics. To simplify, there are two kinds of inflation — cost push, and demand pull. Demand pull inflation is the kind most people think of first — more money in the economy chasing the same amount of goods and services.
But cost push inflation happens when the price of important commodities goes up for external reasons, outside of U.S. demand — think of the price hikes that followed OPEC cutting oil supplies in the early 1970s.
This is what happened in the past two years. Supply chain disruptions clogged the ports, car production slowed because of a lack of microchips and oil refineries that took capacity offline during the pandemic couldn’t keep up. And there are signs those snarls are being worked out — gas prices are falling and should continue to drop, the supply of used cars is loosening up. Even the price of lumber is getting back to normal, as mills reopen their capacity.
Of course, cost push inflation can become demand driven inflation, as businesses and employees raise their expectations for where future prices will be. But the good news is that the Federal Reserve has much better tools made specifically to deal with this kind of situation.
As a matter of fact, the current price increases look likely to give the fed a chance to finally step back from the dramatic and controversial steps it’s had to take since the start of the latest rescission to keep the country from falling into disastrous deflation. And the only reason our current level of inflation looks dramatic is because prices have been all but stalled for a decade and a half — price increases were three times as high when I started following them, and there are reasons some inflation is actually good for ordinary working families.
A lot of the current inflation panic is just politics. As my mom used to say, folks will use any stick they can find if they want to beat a dog. This is why few, if any, inflation hawks screamed about the $700 billion defense budget just passed or about the $1.5 trillion Trump tax cut that went to corporations and the wealthy (which is basically all being added to the deficit, unlike the BBB).
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., gave Biden’s spending plan an unintended endorsement when he included years of benefits not actually in the bill (while ignoring how any such benefits could be paid for, of course) to make its budget effect look huge. If BBB had actually had that big an effect on the deficit, Graham wouldn’t have resorted to making up stories about it.
Deficit spending can heat up the economy — which is a good thing during a recession, by the way. But the level of deficit spending in the BBB just isn’t enough to have that kind of effect. It’s again worth unpacking the economics to see why.
Some people, especially libertarians and folks who want to sell you gold or cryptocurrencies, say America is on the verge of debasing the dollar. They regularly work themselves into a sweating frenzy over the threat of Weimar Republic-style hyper-inflation where it would take a wheelbarrow full of cash to buy a loaf of bread.
They’ve been talking about this for years, and it never happens. Barring a disaster such as a world war, it never will. Why?
The U.S. gross domestic product (a rough measure for the size of the economy) is about $21 trillion. If it grows at 3% annually, that means it needs to increase the money supply by $700 billion each year, just to keep up.
Depending on what’s (actually) in the bill, the Congressional Budget Office estimates that the BBB would increase the deficit by about $370 billion over eight years.
This is why economists, the financial markets and international currency traders don’t seem worried in the least.
Ultimately, budgets are about priorities — what we really value as a nation. For years, we’ve cut taxes on the wealthy in the vain hope that trickle-down economics would help working families. That hasn’t worked. It’s time we invest in things that will help, like a child tax credit that cuts child poverty in half.
We can’t let ourselves get frightened off by scary fairy tales about inflation.