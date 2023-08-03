West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore seems to want to boost his congressional ambitions by repeatedly going onto the podcast of a really vile extremist and virulent antisemite.
Secretary of State and candidate for governor Mac Warner has also basked in the hardcore wackjobbery of the “Two Mikes” podcast, co-hosted by QAnon conspiracy theorist Michael Scheuer — the July 5 show was called “America’s Most Lethal Enemies are Domestic with Mac Warner.”
But, on half-a-dozen occasions, Moore has soaked up praise and shared admiration with a man who has called for the mass execution by firing squad of political opponents.
Moore is the leading candidate in the race for West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District. When he represented a purple district in the House of Delegates, his moderate stances marked him as the beige sheep of West Virginia’s ruling Moore-Capito clan.
But six times, most recently in June, Moore has been what Scheuer describes as one of his show’s “favorite guests.”
And what a show it is. Episodes with other guests have focused on the nonexistent “George Soros agenda” to take over the world, how the Pfizer COVID vaccine is “The Greatest Crime Against Humanity Ever in Recorded History,” or how — as one episode’s title put it — “Progressives Are Terrorists and They Mean to Kill Us.”
As crazy as it sounds, Scheuer seems to save his vilest beliefs for other online venues — where he has said American Jews are “disloyal,” and “lethal enemies” who “must be stopped and then scoured from the continent.” He says opponents of former president Donald Trump (including journalists, academics, officials at various government agencies — and the Bush, Obama and Clinton families) should be put to death by “firing squads of loyal Americans chosen by lottery.”
But, even on the podcast, Scheuer has said that the 2020 and 2022 elections were “rigged,” and said, “What happens then when things don’t change? ... I praise God every night that the Second Amendment remains in the Constitution, because I don’t know how else to take care of these vermin.” On a separate episode, he said, “the only thing I would be upset about if it came to war is that not enough Democrats would get killed.”
During Moore’s appearances — the June 26 podcast was titled “Riley Moore is Standing up to The Globalists” — the state treasurer sounds like he’s drunk the QAnon Kool-Aid by the quart. He has used his appearances to pump for donations, making sure to tell the listeners how to spell his website’s address.
As you might expect, Moore hewed to the MAGA line by attacking “woke” corporations — although, to be honest, the only things these corporations seem to have woken up to are that the world is boiling from global warming, gays also spend money and renewable energy is now much cheaper than the fossil-fuel kind.
As might be expected, there’s plenty of feverish election denial on the shows. Secretary of State Warner certainly got agitated about it during his appearance — as he has on other venues. It’s no surprise to hear Warner playing footsie with fascism on Scheuer’s podcast.
The state treasurer stuck close to the hosts’ pro-Putin line on the war in Ukraine, which fits his paid pattern — Moore’s firm made hundreds of thousands of dollars lobbying for a pro-Russia Ukrainian group set up by disgraced former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, who went to jail for connected felonies.
Repeated efforts to reach Moore or his staff about any of this have brought no reply. His campaign’s website doesn’t have a contact phone number or email address (and his only candidate paperwork with the Secretary of State’s Office lists his campaign’s phone number as 111-111-1111).
Moore’s campaign website says Jordan Burgess is the author of his news releases, and the state phone directory lists Burgess as the treasurer’s “senior adviser.” Emails and phone calls to Burgess went unanswered, but he probably has other responsibilities — according to governmentsalaries.com, the state paid him a little more than $90,000 in 2022.
Without hearing from him, it’s hard to know how much of this extremist and QAnon garbage Moore actually believes. Maybe he just feels like he can benefit by playing with fire.
And maybe he can. For a while.