West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore seems to want to boost his congressional ambitions by repeatedly going onto the podcast of a really vile extremist and virulent antisemite.

Secretary of State and candidate for governor Mac Warner has also basked in the hardcore wackjobbery of the “Two Mikes” podcast, co-hosted by QAnon conspiracy theorist Michael Scheuer — the July 5 show was called “America’s Most Lethal Enemies are Domestic with Mac Warner.”

Dan Heyman hosts “Mountain State Update” Sundays on WTSQ 88.1 in Charleston.

