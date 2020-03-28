Dan Kurland: COVID-19 a test run for climate change

“Be prepared! That’s the Boy Scouts’ marching song. Be prepared!”
That was the start of Tom Lehrer’s 1953 satirical tribute to the Boy Scouts. But being Lehrer, the song quickly went awry: “Be prepared to hold your liquor pretty well. Don’t write naughty words on walls if you can’t spell ...”
Yet the sentiment was right — as the novel coronavirus pandemic has shown. Forewarned is forearmed. And the same holds for the other crisis facing America and the world — climate change.
A few years later, Lehrer observed: “Lacking exposure in the media, my songs spread slowly. Like herpes, rather than Ebola.” Here again, the relevance of his quip should not go unnoticed.
All viruses mutate. Animal to human transmission, the result of natural mutation, has accounted for Ebola (bats), SARS (bats, likely by way of the mongoose-like civet cat) and MERS (bats and then camels). COVID-19 likely traveled from bats to scaly anteaters called pangolins to humans.
Mutations don’t inherently mean that a virus is “getting worse” or that there is any chance that the “new” virus will suddenly predominate — but the possibility always exists, and there is no way to predict when it might actually happen. The trick is to be prepared to act, to know enough to act and be willing to act decisively when danger occurs.
Knowing when and where a viral outbreak will spread is essential to slowing and responding to that disease.
Last year, a paper in the journal Epidemics announced a new computer model that tracked how changes in the environment and in human societies could affect Ebola’s spread. More specifically, it predicted “that Ebola outbreaks could become as much as 60% more likely by 2070 if the world continues on a path toward a warmer climate and a cooling economy.”
Climate change affects both animal and human habitat and behavior. Drought, increased storms and loss of species in a warming world encourage migration and increased poverty. Increased poverty makes populations more susceptible to disease and impoverished regions have fewer health facilities to control and respond to disease.
Which brings us to an important realization to be drawn from the current novel coronavirus crisis and our response to it.
Unlike with the COVID-19 pandemic, we know the mechanisms by which greenhouse gases affect the environment, and we have documented myriad ways in which the changing environment adversely affects life on the planet. Unlike the COVID-19 pandemic, we can reasonably predict future environmental and financial impacts of climate change.
The COVID-19 pandemic has impressed upon us our ability for concerted, cooperative action on a massive international scale and the necessity and wisdom of early action.
With climate change, we do not have to wait for test kits or a vaccine or for a mutation to die out on its own. We know of practical and effective policies and actions we can implement today that can contribute to a long-term solution.
We have the means to do so if we so decided. We can make a major difference now.