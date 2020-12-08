Throughout my political life, I have been somewhat of a radical. Now, as I approach my 81st birthday, I find it time to finally be a bit more realistic.
It’s not that my goals have changed. I still want what I want. Universal health coverage. Fair and equitable employment for all. Sustainable energy. An end to all activities that cause and accelerate climate change and the resulting forced migration, increased extreme weather and increased economic inequality.
Maybe I am finally confronting — or now focusing on — issues that transcend solution on a small scale, of a scope that limited change in a limited sector by a limited number of people will suffice.
Or I have just grown intolerant of the people who, as I did for so many years, think insisting on a goal is a political activity.
Where does this all come from, this existential shriek, suddenly, and at a point where, all of a sudden, new hope was on the horizon?
I recently saw David Attenborough’s superb movie “A Life on Our Planet: My Witness Statement and a Vision for the Future,” based on his book of the same name and available on Netflix. It examines the short history of man’s existence on this Earth, and what he has done to the planet. And Attenborough is horrified.
It is, in his words, “the story of how we came to make this, our greatest mistake — and how, if we act now, we can yet put it right.”
The next day, I read in the Gazette-Mail of Bernie Sanders coming out against the proposed bipartisan bill on pandemic and economic recovery. It is, to his mind, insufficient. As well it is. But that’s not the point.
The point is this: How do we go from insisting on the nature of the better world to advancing concrete steps that might make it so, steps that explain how the goal is actually to be reached in the current social and political context.
Take the second issue first. The country is desperately in need of economic stimulus to alleviate the effects of the pandemic. Not acting now, during the lame-duck session, only aggravates the issue for the new administration. As Voltaire is said to have said, “The best is the enemy of the good.” Or Confucius: “Better a diamond with a flaw than a pebble without.”
It is one thing to express dissatisfaction to make a point, quite another to prevent much-needed legislation, however inadequate to the overall challenge.
As to Attenborough, no one is a more articulate and inspiring commentator on the need to stop raping our planet in the name of immediate comfort. His solutions? The film lays what earth.org calls “several fairly simple and feasible solutions.” Lower birth rates to reduce the burden on the planet. Everyone on a vegetarian diet to reduce inefficient land use. Halting deforestation to encourage biodiversity and increase the capture of carbon. Ending the use of fossil fuels.
The earth.org web site is correct: “The problem is immense, but we already have the knowledge and skills to halt and reverse it.“
But the issue is not knowledge and skill, but desire and feasibility.
We cannot accomplish anything until we stop mistaking goals for solutions. It is all too easy to say where we want to be, what we hope to achieve. What we need now is detailed proposals on how we get there from here.