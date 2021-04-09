So Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is at it again. Another line in the sand.
There is a big difference between standing up for principles and just being a spoiler. The former allows you to assert and maintain your values in the face of an undesired outcome; the latter scuttles any positive action for the sake of your vanity.
First, going back to the end of last year, Manchin promised not to allow any change in the filibuster rule, a vow recently reiterated in a Washington Post op-ed. Lines in the sand prevent you from recognizing a middle ground. Several other options are available, including changing the rule itself or placing restrictions on its use.
Then there was the intent to block any infrastructure bill that was not bipartisan.
Certainly, bipartisanship is to be desired. But it is madness to hold off any significant action in the face of stonewalling by a party whose only legislative policy in the face of economic crises is “no.”
Now we have strict opposition to raising the corporate tax rate to 28%. No wiggle room in recognition of what the effective tax rate would be after deductions, tax breaks and other loopholes. The 2017 Trump tax cuts lowered the U.S. corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%, yet the Washington Post reported about 400 of America’s largest corporations paid an average federal tax rate of about 11.3% on their profits last year. But Manchin (who voted against Trump’s corporate tax cuts) wants a rate of 24%.
The news media are awash with fascination at Manchin’s wielding of newfound power.
But every other Senator in our 50-50 upper chamber actually has the same power. The others are simply not deciding to sabotage all action on the basis of their personal preferences.
Don’t get me wrong. I voted for Manchin. More than once. And I respect and agree with his desire for bipartisan solutions. But you can’t get there with lines in the sand — especially lines that favor the opposition.