Have we learned nothing from COVID-19?
Are we really better off sitting self-righteously in the belief that a problem does not exist than confronting it?
And how many times do we have to adjudicate sanity?
I refer, of course, to the current kerfuffle in the Charleston City Council, as members of the body continually seek to criminalize syringe exchanges.
Remember when the World Health Organization said to wear masks, and we didn’t? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization, the National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases and the National Institute of Drug Abuse, needle exchanges slow the spread of hepatitis and HIV. And health experts have advocated this for 30 years.
On Dec. 15, in a discussion of Charleston’s substance abuse epidemic, Lauren Peace, public health reporter for Mountain State Spotlight, wrote, ”harm reduction strategies can be used to mitigate other behaviors that are risky to public health, too. Most recently, some experts have said those lessons could be applied to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.” Read it. There are graphs and everything.
But I guess our council members remain oblivious, even to testimony received in public hearings, and even in the context of the opioid crisis.
In April 2018, Charleston was the poster child of the effort to employ needle exchanges as a means of harm reduction. But the program was met with resistance. The New York Times carried an article titled “Why a city at the center of the opioid crisis gave up a tool to fight it” after the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department was forced to close its needle exchange program.
I would have thought that the past few years had taught us something about veracity, if not mendacity.
As the West Virginia Legislature comes together for a new session, I had toyed with writing an op-ed on the need for legislation on public policy to be guided by the proven practice, rather than by political ideology; more by experiment-based evidence than moralizing; more on compassion for the needy than the posturing of the well-to-do.
Maybe that op-ed should be addressed to the Charleston City Council.
Lives are at stake here.
Read the studies. Listen to the scientists. Our fellow citizens are getting sick and dying, and we can do something about it.