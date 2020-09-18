Recent protests under the Black Lives Matter banner have generated a degree of collective outrage not witnessed since the 1960s. How best can that energy be mobilized for positive change going forward?
The Black Lives Matter movement arose in response to the unwarranted harassment and deaths of Black Americans at the hands of law enforcement. Black Lives Matter demonstrations have focused on disparities in the treatment by police and in criminal prosecution.
While no one should dilute or redirect attention from issues involving Black criminal justice — the most vicious and most visual example of American racism today — the issue is broader.
Discrimination exists over a broad range of social categories, including religion, gender, sexual identity, age, social class, country of origin and even ZIP code. Each of these categories can be inserted into a “_____ Lives Matter” sign.
Much discrimination is not criminal per se. It involves disparities in opportunities and treatment. Having legal rights is one thing, but being able to exercise them is another. While laws have changed, the attitudes and biases that led to them remain in the fabric of the society.
Lives matter not only in their existence, but also in the quality of their existence.
Little can be done to eliminate individual acts of bigotry. Changing hearts will take decades and centuries, not years and months. This should be seen not as resignation, but as realism. Religious and other organizations should continue their efforts to assure a just society. But any activist agenda must focus elsewhere. Calls for justice, opportunity and equality — as justified and as overdue as they might be — are important, but insufficient.
Institutional racism is a different matter. Inequality embedded in societal institutions is subject to change by revising laws or by altering how the law is administered. We must march and protest and get into John Lewis’ “good trouble,” but our outrage must reflect specific demands.
We must go beyond pleading for “meaningful measures,” new studies and new forums, beyond outrage and emotional indignation. Marching in protest is not the same as marching for change. We also must propose actionable solutions.
Interestingly, past social movements (suffrage, 1960s civil rights, gay rights) have focused not on achieving a new status but on the removal of impediments to rights already enjoyed by others. Equal justice under the law. An end to social disparities.
We must focus on remedying the policies and practices that codify and carry out discrimination. This can best be achieved at the local level, as a precursor to more far-reaching action at a later date.
Decisions made by local school boards, city zoning commissions, urban planners, police boards, health officials, department administrators, tax commissioners, business round-tables, corporate CEOs and nonprofit social service boards perpetuate — and can be a means of alleviating — systemic discrimination.
It is at the local level that we can best address racial profiling, drug policies, police procedures, educational and occupational opportunity, and budget priorities to reduce social disparities and assure inclusion of all. And it is at the local level that we can most easily and effectively mobilize protests and education and lobbying efforts.
Black Visions, a Minneapolis community-based organization, regularly engages in rallies, but it also lobbies local government on issues including housing insecurity, immigrant issues, voter suppression and sexual identity and sexual violence issues. It focuses on police violence, but takes care to contextualize it within a broader understanding of racism. It can be done.
Finally, to be effective, we must look for the broadest coalition to build a critical majority capable of forcing change. We must organize and educate. And we must vote.