Elections are a time to confront reality. I don’t mean reality in the sense of the truth, whether climate change is real, or whether drinking bleach will cure COVID-19, but the reality of the society in which we are a part.
There is much fantasy on both sides. Progressives believe if they can imagine a better universe, they can also make it so. But government moves like a battleship, not a kayak.
Conservatives yearn for an imagined past and an ability to return to it. Coal can make a comeback. It won’t. The world has changed.
The political divide is not the real issue. The real issue is whether any substantial action in any area is achievable, whether Americans can unite in common understanding and knowledge, let alone vision, on any major issue, not ideologically, but in their actions.
Americans find themselves confronting a variety of existential threats. On the national level, we confront the continuing affects of systemic racism and financial inequality. On the global level, we confront COVID-19 and climate change. And it is in this latter area that we are able to compare the U.S. response to that of other countries and cultures.
COVID-19 appeared relatively suddenly and, if past efforts are a reliable guide and if a modicum of personal responsibility is exhibited, can be controlled in a matter of years, at least in its present form. Whether the necessary public health infrastructure can be reestablished before the next pandemic is another question.
Climate change is far more complex and potentially far more destructive. Climate change has developed over two centuries and will take decades to influence, let alone control. The solution — a revolution in how the world generates and utilizes energy — is far harder to achieve.
To date, America has the worst record, worldwide, in combating COVID-19 and climate change. We have the highest per-capita COVID-19 infection rate, and the highest per-capita greenhouse gas emissions. And yet we have cancelled participation in the World Health Organization and abandoned the Paris Agreement on climate change.
The frightening thing now is how our short-term response to COVID-19 may be an indicator of the potential failure of the longer-term American response to climate change. A large proportion of the American population has demonstrated a disregard for the clear and present dangers inherent in both these issues and an active antipathy for the actions necessary to control them.
Americans cluster, disparage masks and rail against government restrictions. They ignore data of programs that have successfully contained the spread of the virus in other countries, and excuse any increase in the death toll with the argument that were it not for what has been done, as insignificant as it may be, things could otherwise have been worse. They are more concerned with enabling their kids to play football than protecting their health, and are willing to bend data to their purposes. America First has put America last.
The grounds for fear are abundant. But somehow appeals for responsible action — especially in America — have fallen on deaf ears. Why?
Why should this be so? Our vaunted American individualism? Fear of personal economic hardship? Blind obedience to political ideology? Political tribalism? Ignorance of basic science? A dependency on limited purveyors of news? An overdependence on fragmented personalized electronic communication? Intellectual laziness? Desire for immediate satisfaction? An inability to defer satisfaction? An overwhelming sense of social grievance? Or, is it possible that, as The Washington Post‘s Pulitzer Prize-winning book critic Carlos Lozada put it, we have become a society “that has forgotten its civics lessons or, remembering them still, has decided they don’t matter.”
The battle to control COVID-19 has demonstrated the necessity of global cooperation and governmental transparency. It has demonstrated the necessity of policy based on science, on data and the collection and response to actual data. It has demonstrated the inestimable value of public responsibility and of collective support for the effort. And it has demonstrated a need to bear significant economic burdens in the process.
Above all, the response to either calamity — COVID-19 or climate change — requires full participation in the solution, not that of a voting majority. We must all wear masks, not just Democrats. We must all adapt to renewable energy, not just environmentalists and conservationists. We must all make sacrifices for the greater good and not assert individuality over social commitment.
And yet there is every indication that the American response to climate change will continue to follow the lax and defiant path of the response to COVID-19: obfuscation, ignorance, fantasy and rebellion.
The weakness is not in our government, but in ourselves.