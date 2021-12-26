In his recent Gazette-Mail op-ed, “A breakdown of what Roe v. Wade says,” Charles McElwee provides a useful review of key legal issues as we look toward Supreme Court renewed action in the coming months.
But the abortion debate is not only about what the law says. It is also about what the law means in practice and its implications on the lives of real people.
Much has been written recently about assertions that are without factual basis. Yet a reliance on facts is not, in itself, a guarantee of a sound conclusion.
The key to critical reading is recognizing what a document takes as fact — which, from the infinite available facts, an author selects as significant, which facts he or she chooses to offer as evidence, as examples, as illustrations.
So what about Roe v. Wade?
The following are excerpts from the opposing opinions in that case. Notice in particular the circumstances of the woman that each of the justices considers.
n Justice Harry A. Blackmun, for the majority:
“The detriment that the state should impose upon the pregnant woman by denying this choice [of getting an abortion] altogether is apparent.
“Maternity, or additional offspring, may force upon the woman a distressful life and future. Psychological harm may be imminent. Mental and physical health may be taxed by child care.
“There is also the distress, for all concerned, associated with the unwanted child, and there is the problem of bringing a child into a family already unable, psychologically and otherwise, to care for it.”
n Justice Byron R. White, in dissent:
“At the heart of the controversy in these cases are those recurring pregnancies that pose no danger whatsoever to the life or health of the mother but are nevertheless unwanted for any one or more of a variety of reasons, convenience, family planning, economics, dislike of children, the embarrassment of illegitimacy, etc.
“The common claim before us is that for any one of such reasons, or for no reason at all, and without asserting or claiming any threat of life or health, any woman is entitled to an abortion at her request if she is able to find a medical adviser willing to undertake the procedure.”
Justice Blackmun focusses on the physical, social, and economic hardship prohibition of an abortion would impose upon the mother. Justice White selects illustrations of women undergoing no real social or psychological trauma, merely acting for reasons of convenience and personal preference.
Reading Roe v. Wade critically, the root of the debate becomes clear. Two different starting points lead inevitably to two different conclusions.