The good news? The voting is finally over. But I’m not going to name the winner. For the discussion here, it doesn’t matter.
A deep gloom descends on fully half the population. Disbelief turns to rage, frustration, a dire sense of the future. Kübler-Ross’ classic five stages of grief — originally intended to describe how we cope with illness and death, not elections — set in: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. But acceptance will be a long time coming.
The other half of America is initially buoyant, but it is a buoyancy tinged with foreboding.
Those still able to reflect more broadly on the future confront a fearsome realization: We are now two Americas. And, as such, we are no longer America.
Perhaps William Butler Yeats said it best in “The Second Coming” in 1919 after Work War I:
“Things fall apart; the center cannot hold; Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world ... The best lack all conviction, while the worst are full of passionate intensity.”
Or consider the words of Joan Didion in 1967 in the collection of essays “Slouching Towards Bethlehem,” a title recalling Yeats’ prediction of a coming apocalypse:
“It was not a country in open revolution. It was not a country under enemy siege. It was the United States of America in the year 1967, and the market was steady and the GNP high, and a great many articulate people seemed to have a sense of high social purpose, and it might have been a year of brave hopes and national promise, but it was not, and more and more people had the uneasy apprehension that it was not.”
We — both sides — feel adrift in a world we can no longer create, let alone control.
Alliances are broken. We can no longer afford to sacrifice for our children’s future. Science, and with it the power to control of our destiny, is openly questioned, even denigrated, the planet willingly sacrificed to greed and convenience.
In the gloom of the night, we must somehow find hope, and act on it.
Perhaps some of that hope can be found in the fact that 2020 will have had the largest turnout of any presidential election. More than any other time, Americans, of all stripes, will have attested to the proposition that we are at a precipice, and that elections matter.