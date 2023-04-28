Federal policy rarely spells instant gratification for working people, but the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and Inflation Reduction Act are driving an economic resurgence in West Virginia right now.
The Inflation Reduction Act made historic investments to transform the industrial sector and onshore crucial supply chains in clean energy, bringing much-needed jobs back to our country. In fact, the law makes the largest-ever investment in U.S. manufacturing.
West Virginia’s manufacturing and industrial base has been hit hard over the past few decades by the offshoring of good manufacturing jobs and energy transition. What’s baffling is that some Republican House members — like Reps. Carol Miller and Alex Mooney, both R-W.Va. — are trying to roll back these investments and send the jobs created by the Inflation Reduction Act overseas.
The law includes investments to establish or expand clean-technology manufacturing facilities in communities like ours. For example, 48C is a $10 billion tax credit that will support the production of clean energy technologies — like solar, wind, battery, electric vehicle and energy efficiency — and bring those new manufacturing jobs to energy transition communities.
The tax credit also is available to projects that reequip an industrial or manufacturing facility with equipment designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 20%.
Of the $10 billion allocated for 48C, $4 billion is reserved for manufacturing investments to boost job growth and economic opportunities in coal communities facing economic hardship — including here in the Mountain State. BlueGreen Alliance research estimates the 48C expansion will create more than 110,000 jobs over the next 10 years across the country.
We’ve already seen game-changing announcements over the past year that will bring more jobs to the state. The new Form Energy battery production facility in Weirton has the potential to create hundreds of new jobs at a site that was once the largest steel plant and employer in the state. This project will benefit significantly from incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act, which has tax credits for battery storage and renewables for the next decade.
Additionally, the GreenPower electric school bus facility — planning to employ over 200 people — in South Charleston is already in operation and expanding production. Other announcements include the Sparkz EV battery production facility, which has promised to work with the United Mine Workers union to put our miners back to work in this new industry.
For the first time, high-road labor and domestic content standards are coupled with the clean energy tax credits for projects like these. To receive the full benefit of the credits from the Inflation Reduction Act, developers need to pay prevailing wage and utilize a registered apprenticeship program during the construction of the project.
Projects located in an “energy community” will receive an additional 10% tax credit. This policy is a pathway to ensuring everyday workers benefit — not just private businesses — from clean energy development. While clean energy projects can receive partial tax credits regardless of location, the additional tax credit is a key incentive to bring good-paying jobs to coal communities or communities where a high percentage of people work in the fossil fuel industry.
The only reason someone would say these policies hurt workers is to play politics.
West Virginians have hope for good-paying union jobs and a good life in the Mountain State, thanks to the IIJA and the Inflation Reduction Act. These historic laws are investments in working communities to ensure people can support their families in the new economy.
Energy transition isn’t the end of prosperity in Appalachia, it’s just the beginning of many new opportunities for workers and the region. Reps. Miller and Moody, and their friends in Congress, are holding Americans hostage to ensure our nation’s energy future is made overseas — even though they claim the opposite. We should fight back on this attempt to continue sending jobs overseas by keeping the Inflation Reduction Act strong.