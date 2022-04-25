West Virginia’s energy future is looking bright. The past month has seen a slew of announcements of clean technology innovation coming to the state. These announcements are welcome, and the jobs they will create are much needed, but robust federal support, in the form of a strong budget reconciliation bill, would amplify these investments even more.
Earlier this month, SEVA WV announced the development of the state’s largest solar farm, Sun Park, at the former Hobet mine site on the Boone and Lincoln county border. The 250-megawatt development will be an anchor for a multi-phase plan that includes industrial and commercial development, educational facilities, lodging and tourism opportunities. A $352 million investment, Sun Park will bring an estimated $28 million into Boone and Lincoln counties and an estimated $50 million into the Mountain State, as well as create upwards of 300 jobs related to the solar project alone.
For the development to have a really transformational effect on the community, those jobs have to be good-paying, family-sustaining jobs. Using union labor and union apprenticeship programs as part of the project will go a long way to ensure that workers and communities see the full benefit of the development.
Last month also saw the U.S. Department of Energy, the U.S. Department of Labor and the national AFL-CIO launch a $5 million workforce training initiative on developing lithium batteries here in the United States. The effort will fund up to five pilot training programs in automotive and energy communities, with West Virginia well-positioned to become one of these pilot sites.
Lithium-ion batteries are already used in multiple products, including electronics, electric cars and appliances. Instead of continuing to rely on other countries to provide this vital component of the clean economy, the Department of Energy is working to establish a national supply chain of battery materials and technology so we can be self-reliant and better position the United States to be a global leader in the production of these growing technologies.
As Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said at a recent news conference in West Virginia announcing details of the program, “We should not be relying upon countries like China or others for the supplies to make us really energy independent. We should be building the full supply chain here.”
Last year’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law included key investments for battery production and also will support developing new uses for batteries and efficient ways to extract and reclaim minerals.
Using these investments, Sparkz Inc. announced plans to build a battery manufacturing facility in West Virginia. The company will manufacture cobalt-free batteries — an exciting and important prospect, as the United States does not have significant cobalt reserves. The company initially will hire 350 workers, but hopes to expand the plant’s capabilities and workforce over time.
Sparkz has entered a partnership with the United Mine Workers of America to help former coal miners get jobs with the company. UMW Secretary-Treasurer Brian Sanson said the agreement is mutually beneficial.
“We need good, union jobs in the coalfields, no matter what industry they are in,” he said. “This is a start toward putting the tens of thousands of already-dislocated coal miners to work in decent jobs in the communities where they live.”
But, it will take even more investment and more incentives to reverse years of decline and offshoring, and to drive the creation of good union jobs. Policies are needed to ensure future clean energy projects are built with high-road labor standards and domestic content. Robust manufacturing policy — such as the 48C tax credit for targeted clean technology manufacturing and industrial emissions reduction — will drive the creation of good local jobs. We need major investments in workers and communities experiencing the effects of economic and energy transition, including extending the black lung excise tax to maintain the funding for critical benefits to miners and families.
It is past time that we bring clean energy supply chains home and build the technologies of the future here, continuing West Virginia’s proud legacy as one of America’s energy leaders.
Congress must act boldly via a budget reconciliation package and continue to invest in America so we can build a clean, prosperous and equitable economy here at home.