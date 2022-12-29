Public education in West Virginia has once again come under scrutiny, after the latest National Assessment of Educational Progress scores were released ranking the state near the bottom nationally.
The common sentiment is that we can’t continue to do what we’re doing. Changes must be made.
State school board president Paul Hardesty has publicly stated his intent to get back to traditional classwork. I believe he’s on the right track. Technology is a great supplement, but I can’t help my daughter with her math when she brings it home on an iPad. Imagine a grandparent that isn't tech savvy.
It’s expected that the House of Delegates will once again pass a bill funding classroom aides in grades one and two statewide in the upcoming legislative session. These are critical grades as children learn to read. Reinforcement is needed to ensure all students gain the skills necessary to advance in later grades.
There will certainly be other good approaches to address the issue.
Strategy is necessary. Too many times in the past, we became desperate and began throwing new ideas at the problem to see what stuck. My classroom used to contain shelves of notebooks of abandoned, expensive curriculum strategies the board believed would work. They ultimately collected dust.
Having a strategy is good. However, I will submit that our education problem is a cultural one. In business, they say culture will eat strategy for breakfast.
Make no mistake, Appalachian culture is characterized by apathy. I maintain that apathy is the predominant issue throughout public education in the state. You have to value and engage in education to benefit from it.
Too many times, I’ve sat through parent-teacher days or nights where a small fraction of parents showed up. Is it any surprise? It has been said that nearly half of our students are being raised by grandparents, single mothers or legal guardians. When the parent or guardian can’t or won't engage, there’s reasonable assumption the students won’t engage.
Moreover, we have a serious drug issue in many homes.
An author once told us the human brain is either in one of two modes at any given time: learning mode or survival mode. Unfortunately, too many West Virginia students come to school in survival mode.
As recently as 2019, I did some research with the top high school rankings from U.S. News & World Report. It was no surprise that West Virginia’s top-10 scoring high schools were predominantly from wealthier socio-economic areas with higher education levels: Hurricane, George Washington, Morgantown, Bridgeport, etc.
Moreover, our top-10 ranked schools scored in the top 6% nationally. That included against charter and magnet schools. So, West Virginia public education has proven it can succeed nationally.
We all know of a family member or neighbor student who came through the local public schools and went on to a military academy or Ivy League-caliber school. These are the same schools where so many other students score poorly.
The difference? Student engagement.
So now, we come to see that our challenge isn’t necessarily a strategic academic one but rather a behavioral one, a cultural one. Change the apathetic behavior or value of education in the home. Increase student engagement, and we will begin to see test scores rise accordingly.
Real change in West Virginia public education has to begin in the hills and hollows, before it can take hold in the hallways and classrooms.