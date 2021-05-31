After recent population declines and the loss of a congressional seat in West Virginia, there has been much finger-pointing and overall feeling of despair. Much of that focus has been directed at the exodus of citizens, especially young people.
It can be easy to get caught up in negative thinking. It’s more popular to criticize than lift up. Such is the case on social media today. Any given report spotlights the downward population numbers from the recent census, and scores of commenters pile on with individual or broad indicators of why they left the state or want to leave.
Don’t count me in the negative. I’ve always been a glass-half-full person. I personally believe West Virginia has turned the corner on negative trends and population losses. I believe this state has rounded the bend and is headed upward.
For instance, I submit that the housing market is maybe the No. 1 indicator of the economic health of a region. If you haven’t paid attention lately, the housing market across West Virginia is on fire, especially in the Kanawha Valley. Realtors will tell you there is a shortage of inventory and houses are selling above asking price. Does that sound like a depressed market? It takes people to fill those houses.
In fact, I suggest West Virginia doesn’t have a people shortage. We have an affordable-housing shortage.
The latest census didn’t give us encouraging news. However, that census was largely taken before COVID-19. The virus is a historical event, much like World War II. It has generated a reversal paradigm shift in human migration from urban to rural.
West Virginia is a rural state. We are perfectly positioned to take advantage of population shifts to small towns. People are looking for safety and simplicity. They want Hallmark America, and our state can give that to them, if we play our cards right.
Even further, West Virginia is suddenly being recognized as the “playground of the East Coast,” with our boundless mountains and outdoor recreation. These kinds of amenities draw young people and families. It’s already happening and will continue to pick up steam across the next 10 years.
I recently introduced a new 10 Year Vision Plan or “VIP 10” for West Virginia in the Legislature, where I’ve been appointed to economic development committees and task forces. It’s time to quit flying by the seat of our pants and set longer-term goals that guide us upward. It’s also time to quit beating ourselves up. We can’t expect outsiders to think better of us if we don’t ourselves.
In 10 years, I see a West Virginia with a diverse economy anchored by being the Mecca for outdoor recreation on the East Coast. I see the corridor from Flatwoods to Beckley and down the Kanawha River as the new “Pigeon Forge” for tourism, but better than Tennessee.
Our rugged landscape will not allow our cities to grow to the size of Charlotte, Nashville or Columbus, and that limits some of the culture young people seek. Young people want to be around other young people. They also don’t want 300-acre farms or 100-year-old fixer-uppers. With smart planning, as we have with VIP 10, West Virginia’s small towns and cities can provide the trendy housing and amenities young people are looking for.
We won’t stop everyone from moving. Young people in every state move. That’s what they do. However, if we can retain more while attracting young people from other states, we will continue a strong, steady growth pattern that results in a vibrant West Virginia.