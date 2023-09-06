Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Today, we can celebrate increased clean energy production in West Virginia, thanks to Sen. Joe Manchin’s deciding vote in favor of the recent Inflation Reduction Act.

Manchin’s decision set into motion the most pioneering climate protection bill in the history of the United States. The tax credits and other benefits offered by this law to manufacturers, businesses and homeowners will galvanize a transition toward cleaner energy production across the Mountain State for the long-term.

Daniel Poling is a representative for the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades.

