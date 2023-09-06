Today, we can celebrate increased clean energy production in West Virginia, thanks to Sen. Joe Manchin’s deciding vote in favor of the recent Inflation Reduction Act.
Manchin’s decision set into motion the most pioneering climate protection bill in the history of the United States. The tax credits and other benefits offered by this law to manufacturers, businesses and homeowners will galvanize a transition toward cleaner energy production across the Mountain State for the long-term.
West Virginia is home to a growing clean energy manufacturing workforce comprised of roughly 10,000 employees. This number of jobs is projected to climb, with an expected dramatic increase in renewable energy manufacturing investment over the next 10 years. This will, in turn, incentivize more traditional energy companies to shift their focus to clean resources.
The IRA’s production tax credit for electricity from renewables will benefit businesses that produce power from wind, solar, biomass, geothermal, hydro and other clean renewable energy sources. The advanced energy project credit, an additional offering available to lighten the burden of switching from traditional to renewable energy capital, will urge this transition.
In February, the West Virginia Legislature voted in favor of contributing state funds to support a battery storage facility in the Northern Panhandle, where the company will produce iron-air batteries on the grounds of a former steel plant. Manufacturing of this modern battery design is significantly less expensive and more sustainable than lithium batteries, because their main component is iron, which is mined all over the world. Companies like this could benefit from the IRA’s advanced manufacturing production credit, which will provide tax credits to manufacturers of equipment for solar and wind power, inverters, battery components and mineral processing from 2023 to 2029.
Manchin, D-W.Va., recently approved an allocation of approximately $122,000 to Solar Energy Solutions, a renewable energy provider, to construct a 300-kilowatt rooftop solar array at Mountaineer Food Bank, in Gassaway. This project’s annual savings will exceed $30,000, compared to the cost of traditional power sources.
The IRA will make this type of project more common by providing tax credits equal to 30% of the cost to complete the system conversions. Even greater credits will go to businesses located in low-income areas, publicly subsidized housing or energy communities.
The Solar Energy Industries Association now expects the state’s 20 megawatts of total solar output to skyrocket to 700 megawatts by 2028.
Additionally, electrified public transit buses have become more common in most states since 2022, but there are still no fully electric buses on the roads of West Virginia. However, the IRA promises significant tax credits to businesses that replace traditional gasoline-powered fleet vehicles with electric alternatives. This credit is applicable to most types of company-owned fleet vehicles in all sectors of industry.
West Virginia was already heading in the direction of nonpolluting and renewable energy growth. Thanks to Manchin’s determinative vote for the IRA, the Mountain State will see an accelerated reduction in carbon emissions and energy waste products — preserving the wild and wonderful place both sides of the aisle call home.
Daniel Poling is a representative for the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades.