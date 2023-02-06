Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

As a school nurse in Kanawha County, I am proud of how West Virginia sets a positive example for immunization requirements.

We are on the front line when new students enroll. They do not pass go until they are vaccinated. If vaccines aren't current, we work with families, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and area physicians to establish a catch-up schedule.

Stories you might like

Danita Nellhaus is a school nurse and a member of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department’s Board of Health.

Recommended for you