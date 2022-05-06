If a woman wanted an abortion in 1972 in the Kanawha County area, there was a phone number she could call. At the other end of the phone call was a man who lived in a nice-sized house on the road that now takes you to Capital High School and who went by the name of Dr. Haverline.
This, of course, was not his real name, and he was no doctor. But he used the name to arrange trips to Washington, D.C., for women from here to see an abortion provider. This service was advertised as “voluntary referral.”
A newspaper ad said the service was free, clean and safe. In fact, that was not exactly true. The service was paid for in cash and the price was $250 for women or families who could afford it (about $1,720 in today’s dollars).
Every Saturday, about 20 women would assemble at what was then Kanawha Airport with the cash and board a Piedmont Airlines flight for their journey to the abortion doctor and the procedure. The cost of the airline ticket was $50 per person — and that was round trip. The procedure cost $125. For a flight of 20 women, that left “Dr. Haverline” to keep $1,500 for his service. This was all done in cold, hard cash, and it went on week after week.
Sometimes, “Dr. Haverline” would put down the receiver after the call and tell someone is his presence, “They’re [expletive] in Boone County.” On some Sunday mornings, he also would tell people that he had seen some of the women from the D.C. flight on the dance floor at the Roaring Twenties night club on Saturday night.
As I recall the 1972 presidential election, the issue was not whether abortion was legal, but rather about “abortion on demand,” as Gloria Steinem led what was called the Women’s Liberation Movement. Richard Nixon supporter and U.S. Senate Minority Leader Hugh Scott, R-Pa., said the McGovern presidential campaign would be about the three A’s: acid, amnesty and abortion.
In January 1973, Roe v. Wade, written by a Nixon-appointed justice, changed everything. It has certainly affected politics in the past 50 years and led to today’s reality, when people on both sides have become unable to talk with or even tolerate each other.
This is a tough issue for some folks — me included. I understand the arguments and have respect for most people on both sides of the issue. I’m also glad to be out of politics, rather than have to vote on the issue in the current environment.
Enterprising pro-abortion rights entrepreneurs soon might consider starting a service similar to what “Dr. Haverline” did 50 years ago.
As for me being involved in the decision, count me out.