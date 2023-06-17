In 1984, I was elected the youngest sheriff in the history of Kanawha County. Two days after the election, I contacted former sheriff Kemp Melton. Of all the responsibilities the sheriff has, he told me, my “biggest problem will be the jail.”
He was right. All but one sheriff who succeeded me has not had to deal with the county jail because of the creation of the Regional Jail Authority. This is why I am glad Gov. Jim Justice and the Legislature decided to devote some time and resources to the prison and jail systems in this state.
A few years ago, I was at a friend’s home in Long Beach, California. My friend had a son we will call “Ray.” Ray was a graduate of Northern Arizona University and was looking for a job in law enforcement. He wasn’t having much luck. I told Ray and his father that I was sure Ray could get a job in the regional jail system in West Virginia, because, even then, the jails were not running with a full complement of officers.
To my delight, Ray applied and moved to our state to work at the South Central Regional Jail. Ray’s experience, however, was not a happy one. I believe he was a competent officer who had to put up with a lot of forced overtime and unspeakable working conditions, which included having urine and feces thrown all over him.
You see, the regional jail system was designed for single cells; South Central was designed to hold 296 people (three pods of 96 single cells each). Because of an increasing inmate population, there were extra beds welded in most of the cells so that they could house two inmates per cell (although that meant that those cells were out of compliance with federal safety standards regarding square footage per inmate).
However, the population kept growing, so that meant sometimes having inmates sleeping on the floor with three in each cell. I know this has happened in the past, and when I asked (in writing only), the regional jail folks would not confirm — but would not deny — that this is still going on.
In any case, Ray packed it in after a year; he’d had had enough. So he moved back to the West Coast and, with his year of experience in a uniform service, he was able to get on with U.S. Customs.
With this in mind, we might ask ourselves, not if the inmates deserve such crowded conditions, but if we’re not better than this.
Hopefully, Justice and company might again consider a substantial pay increase for corrections officers. With all that they’re facing, they certainly deserve more money.
I mean, how much pay would be enough for you to have feces and urine thrown all over you?
Danny Jones, of Charleston, is a former Kanawha County sheriff and served four terms as mayor of Charleston.