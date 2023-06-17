Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Danny Jones

In 1984, I was elected the youngest sheriff in the history of Kanawha County. Two days after the election, I contacted former sheriff Kemp Melton. Of all the responsibilities the sheriff has, he told me, my “biggest problem will be the jail.”

He was right. All but one sheriff who succeeded me has not had to deal with the county jail because of the creation of the Regional Jail Authority. This is why I am glad Gov. Jim Justice and the Legislature decided to devote some time and resources to the prison and jail systems in this state.

Danny Jones, of Charleston, is a former Kanawha County sheriff and served four terms as mayor of Charleston.