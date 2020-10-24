Next month there will be a presidential election in our country and it is not going to be close. I am not stating this as a preference but as a prediction. Most of my personal acquaintances are for President Trump (see: older white guys).
Not only is Joe Biden going to win, but there is a good chance it will be called on election night. President Trump is behind in almost every state that he should be taking for granted. He is behind in Ohio, North Carolina, Florida, Pennsylvania and Georgia. These are states he would have to run the tables on to be elected and he may not carry even one.
He is losing in Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin. President Trump will lose the popular vote by at least 10 million and that lead will probably increase by election day.
Let’s put it this way, if Pennsylvania and Florida are called early for Biden, it is over. Substitute Ohio for Florida, and it is over. I would also submit that it will be over by the next day or maybe even called election night.
Furthermore, I cannot see any state where President Trump will get a higher percentage of votes than he did in 2016.
This brings in to question the U S Senate. The GOP is in trouble there also. While the GOP will pick up a seat in Alabama, they are likely to lose in Colorado and Maine. Iowa, Montana and North Carolina look doubtful.
If the GOP goes under 48 in the U. S. Senate, everything is up for grabs.
The first thing to go may be the filibuster rule. West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin’s vote may be crucial here. Also watch for an expanded Supreme Court and D.C. Statehood.
After all of this happens, the GOP needs to decide if it wants to be a national party or not. There is no long-term gain to voting for someone just because they are “the craziest person in the race.” They also may want to reflect on whether they want to expand to allow mainstream folks back in the party (see: myself, Rod Blackstone, etc.).
To my Trump-supporting friends, there will be other elections and President Trump will carry West Virginia. But our state will not be enough to prevent what will be an electoral onslaught.
Reflective thought and conversation needs to be had by the GOP after the election.