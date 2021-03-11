On Tuesday, the West Virginia Senate passed Senate Bill 334, largely along party lines. The bill is now on its way to the House of Delegates. Its original stated purpose is to govern harm reduction programs in West Virginia, but, truly, it will choke many of the programs to a point of closing and prevent future programs from starting.
Government should not become a regulatory albatross in a health care decision. Public health interventions and medical treatments should be left up to public health and medical professionals. With the guidance of a medical professional, a harm reduction program will lessen the burden of HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C.
West Virginia, like the rest of the country, is facing an epidemic and a pandemic, a task that has taken the full attention of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and every county health department, with many employees being reassigned to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
As we have worked throughout the year to overcome COVID-19, the combination of an addiction epidemic and an overdose epidemic has been boiling over. Addiction is a terrible disease. In my experience at local health departments in Kanawha and Fayette counties, I have seen how it tears families apart. However, if one wondered what is worse than a family member suffering from the travesty of addiction, it is a family member suffering from addiction who also has comorbidities, such as HIV, HBV or HCV.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, acute HCV increased 400% from 2010 to 2017, with the majority of that due to injection drug use. HIV infections from sharing syringes also has increased.
Charleston and Huntington are exploding with HIV cases. Out of more than 3,000 counties in the United States, Kanawha and Cabell are ranked in the top five for HIV diagnoses among people who inject drugs. The others in the top five have significantly greater populations than the entire Mountain State. In a presentation to the Kanawha HIV task force recently, the CDC’s director of HIV/AIDS prevention, Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, showed that Charleston had 35 cases of HIV from people who inject drugs, compared to New York City’s 36 cases. New York has a population 150 times larger than Charleston, yet the numbers are almost identical.
These alarming statistics are from people who inject drugs not having regular visits to health care providers. Too often, these patients are diagnosed with HIV in the emergency room when it is much too late. All of this creates a rapid transmission that makes the epidemiology of this disease difficult to control in the absence of robust harm reduction programs.
Properly run harm reduction programs that are able to operate using best practices, as defined by the CDC, are shown to reduce the transmission of infectious diseases, such as HIV, HBV and HCV. That is their primary reason for existing.
However, the secondary purpose is that they help stop substance use disorder by referring people into treatment and provide other necessary services, both medical and nonmedical.
The lifetime cost of HIV infection treatment is approximately $510,000, and it can be more. HCV also is very expensive to treat, with a single drug costing between $20,000 to $40,000 for two months of treatment. A clean needle costs about 6 cents. That is an excellent return on investment.
We need to find a way to practice sound public health in West Virginia that is led by public health experts, not politicians. Harm reduction programs do exactly what their title says, they reduce harm. Our public health system was taxed before COVID-19 hit, yet bills like SB 334 wish to tax it further.
It puts more hurdles in place, and it takes health care out of the hands of experts and makes it a political issue. This bill, as it stands, will make administration of harm reduction programs onerous and prevent the help many West Virginians need who are struggling with addiction.
Further, there will be unnecessary state funds spent on investigation and treatment of preventable diseases like HIV, HBV or HCV. SB 334 will be the most stringent regulation of this necessary public health intervention in the nation.
I hope the House of Delegates doesn’t even take it up.