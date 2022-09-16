Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Physicians in West Virginia are waking up to a new reality.

As board-certified OB/GYNs, we now have more uncertainty than ever regarding how to do our jobs safely and legally. I am one of many obstetricians in West Virginia who stood ready to speak before our elected officials to help educate and guide them as they crafted legislation to outlaw abortion. We were denied the opportunity to speak. This week our legislators decided that they would now be practicing medicine on our behalf.

Dr. Dara Aliff, of Charleston, is a practicing obstetrician and gynecologist. 

