When COVID-19 showed up at Mt. Olive Correctional Center, I was nearly done with my sentence. Despite subsisting all that time on low-nutrition, $1.03-a-meal prison food, I managed to stay healthy by working out.

But when the virus arrived, there was nowhere to run. We were all exposed. Countless inmates, including myself, contracted it.

Darrin Lester is a social worker with Catalyst Ministries, in Morgantown. He spent 12 years incarcerated at Mt. Olive Correctional Center, where he co-founded the Olive Tree Initiative, an inmate-to-inmate rehabilitation program.

