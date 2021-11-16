As we dive into National Apprenticeship Week 2021, I can’t help but think that, while the time-tested model of apprenticeship truly does work for every occupation, the average American typically sees it through a narrow lens.
If someone starts listing occupations related with apprentices and makes it past plumbers, carpenters and electricians, there ought to be a prize, because most don’t.
As I was thinking about ways to pull off those dusty blinders and bust apprenticeship myths, I started thinking of “Portlandia.” I know, weird, right? Hang with me. It was Season 2 of that comedy TV show that actors Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein played a homesteading couple obsessed with home preservation. With a gung-ho motto of “We can pickle that,” they pickled anything that didn’t move, from eggs to Band-Aids.
While I don’t recommend pickling Band-Aids, I do think I might adopt and put our own twist on their can-do motto, “We can apprentice that,” because we can. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Apprenticeship has registered more than 1,000 occupations. Companies with active apprenticeships include: Amazon, Google, Intuit, Dow, Tesla, Ford, Nestle, Microsoft, Siemans, The Hartford, Alcoa and Pepperidge Farm. All of these companies know that, to succeed these days, they must be active talent producers, and not passive talent consumers.
In just a couple years of doing apprenticeship expansion work for the West Virginia Department of Economic Development, in concert with the U.S. Department of Labor Office of Apprenticeship, we are seeing apprenticeships being built out in all kinds of industries, from aerospace and IT, to brewing, solar energy, meat cutting and, in the works, one for wind turbine technicians. Yes, in West Virginia.
Just this week, we are announcing West Virginia’s first registered apprenticeship for advanced home health aides through Home Helpers, in Martinsburg, that will provide an occupational on-ramp for youth creating a clear line of sight to a career in health care. While they are getting paid, these apprentices will be providing much-needed assistance to our aging population to remain independent at home. That is a triple win.
Doing apprenticeship expansion work, we continue to be inspired by other state expansion programs, such as South Carolina’s Apprenticeship Carolina, which is actively creating apprenticeships for every community and technical college program they can. That kind of coordinated statewide effort is something all states should all be shooting for. Apprenticeships keep more in-state talent home, as college students working in their field (earning while they’re learning) are apt to stay, if connected to a career-building job.
I am witness to the efficiency and sensibility of the apprenticeship model, which puts classroom knowledge into action on a real paid job with a mentor modeling best occupational practices. As a young journalist, I completed five paid newspaper work experiences while at my university.
As we spread the gospel about this new day for apprenticeships in the United States, we are trying to bust myths.
Apprenticeships do not have to be union-based; apprenticeships are for businesses of any size; apprenticeship helps recruit and retain workers; apprenticeship registration has been streamlined, and companies in West Virginia can utilize any number of training providers to create their program.
Perhaps most importantly, we are letting companies know that, no matter what the occupation, we can apprentice that.