West Virginians have been flooded with out-of-state misinformation regarding the For the People Act.
Groups like FreedomWorks, One Nation and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce are trying to pull the wool over the eyes of our people. “It is actually good that we can donate thousands of dollars to candidates with no disclosure whatsoever!” they say as they hand money out for votes like dollars for donuts.
These big-money special interests have seemingly already gotten to Secretary of State Mac Warner. He is fighting the For the People Act like it is his job; fighting to help big money maintain the broken status quo that means our government works really well for corporations and billionaires, and not well at all for the rest of us.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., however, is not so easily fooled. He is taking a step in the right direction by becoming more open to the For the People Act because he always acts in the best interests of West Virginians, an overwhelming majority of whom support this bill.
Even after Manchin proposed a commonsense compromise to the bill, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., came out strongly against it again, saying that no Republican would support it. I applaud Joe’s attempts at bipartisanship — we should aspire to become a country where bipartisanship and solutions for working people are incentivized, instead of the gridlock that has become our norm — but it is clear that one party simply is not interested in that right now.
We desperately need democracy reform, I do not know if our country can survive for long without it. Further, long-overdue structural reform would make the possibility of true bipartisan compromise in the future The For The People Act will make our government work again. The well is being poisoned, and it needs to be pumped and repaired.
I am using no hyperbole when I say passing the For the People Act is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fix what is hurting us. We must pass it, and Manchin must support it. As the Daisy ad for President Lyndon B. Johnson’s reelection said, “We must love each other, or we must die.”