Now that the dust has settled on November’s general elections, the results from Virginia are more proof than ever that voting rights legislation is not some partisan power grab designed to benefit only Democrats.
In Virginia, Republicans flipped the seats of the governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, as well as control of the House of Delegates. Glenn Youngkin, the governor-elect of Virginia, will go down in history as the person with the most votes ever for the job, and while he was favored in the race, no one expected turnout at the scale we saw.
Importantly, Democrat turnout also was up, but the Republican still won. Neither side had depressed turnout, and the Republicans did not win because Democrats did not show up. They won because they simply won the philosophical argument among the majority of Virginia’s voters. This is how elections are supposed to function.
This happened because the Democrats in the Virginia House of Delegates and state Senate passed no-excuse absentee voting, extended early voting times and helped former felons regain the right to vote. In other words, Virginia has better voting access in place than most states, and that increased access did not hurt the cause of the Republicans — despite state-level Republican officials consistently enacting laws to restrict voting access.
Ridiculously gerrymandered districts were recently ratified in North Carolina and Texas, and voter suppression bills have been passing in Arizona, Georgia and countless other states. This, while federal-level Republican officials consistently block voting rights legislation from passing. Federal voting rights legislation, including the Freedom To Vote Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Act, have been blocked four times in the U.S. Senate this year.
Virginia had record-shattering turnout for an off-year election, nearly as much as the presidential election the year prior. More people voting, getting to exercise their sacred constitutional right, is a good thing.
We should follow Virginia’s example and expand the methods of voting and right to vote nationwide. These commonsense reforms exist in the Freedom To Vote Act and are not only widely popular among Republican voters, but also, as we saw recently, led to Republican victories at the ballot box. We must press forward and pass this bill, by any means necessary, to strengthen our republic and its democratic institutions.
Democrat West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin’s bill will bring the high election standards in place in Virginia, and that we mostly share here in West Virginia, nationwide. This bill is simply pro-democracy and pro-America. All our U.S. senators should support it, including our own junior Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., just as the majority of her constituents do.