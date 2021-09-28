Politics today does not reward bipartisanship. Most of our representatives in Washington would rather work only with their party, instead of with each other.
While it feels good to affirm ourselves and only work with like-minded people in the short term, it is not the best way to do politics when keeping a democracy alive and healthy for the long term is a concern. Bipartisan commonsense solutions are long-lasting, built with good faith between both sides of the aisle.
This approach has always been West Virginia Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin’s top priority, and his leadership at this moment is sorely unappreciated. Without him, we would not be where we are today, on the cusp of passing the most powerful and urgently needed campaign finance and voting rights bill this country has seen in decades. By bringing conservative and liberal ideas to the same table, the Freedom To Vote Act was born from necessary, popular solutions to real problems that working people in West Virginia, and across the country, are facing.
People are sick and tired of politicians being funded by companies who want politicians to serve their interests, rather than the interests of their constituents. Manchin’s bill is set to curtail that influence, by requiring the disclosure of secret election spending, making it so that dark money is brought out into the light, so that we know exactly which special interests are funding our representatives.
Manchin realizes that partisan gerrymandering is one of the factors that helps breed the unproductive gridlock we are embroiled in, and his bill would ban it. It is wrong for either party to pick their voters, as they do now. It is not a true democratic process if politicians get to pick their voters, instead of their voters picking them.
We are in an era of unprecedented political divide. Politicians are ignoring important bread-and-butter issues in favor of ones that get their base riled up. Keep the base agitated, and they will turn out for the next election.
Manchin doesn’t work like that. His philosophy, which, unfortunately, has become rare, is not to ask the question, “How can I do what my party wants me to do?” but, instead, to ask, “How can the government work for the people, regardless of party or ideology?” He is one of the few politicians keeping the American tradition of bipartisanship alive.
We need to prove to ourselves that we are still a country that can work together. We need to pass bills like Manchin’s Freedom To Vote Act, to protect our votes and protect our democracy from the sinister onslaught of dark money. If not, then we will remain trapped in this vicious, venomous cycle of partisan bickering forever.