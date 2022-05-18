The West Virginia primary season is now, thankfully, past us, but many are going to have bad blood over this particular season for many years to come.
The West Virginia Republican Party attempted to use these primaries to become a more homogeneous party ideologically. They wanted to purge those who did not toe the party line, or did not fit their preferred demographics.
Take the 23rd House District’s Republican primary. Delegate Evan Worrell, R-Cabell, faced a well-funded candidate in Jodi Biller. The West Virginia GOP establishment sought to take out Worrell, who has been a good soldier and solid vote on many of their issues, because he established a Republican Labor Caucus. Because Worrell and some of his fellows wanted to hear what working people’s priorities were, the state Republican Party wanted him politically dead.
Worrell prevailed in his race, 60% to 40%.
However, another GOP target who did not make it through his race was Joshua Higginbotham, R-Kanawha, in the 8th Senate District.
This race was simply a bloody mess. Joshua Higginbotham, who spent several years as a Republican in the House of Delegates, is no liberal by any definition of the word. His voting record is as red as a Coca-Cola can. His one issue, the sin worthy enough for be culled from the West Virginia GOP, is the fact that he is a homosexual. An openly gay man has no place in this party.
The establishment went hard against him, but in a move of political malpractice, they recruited a candidate who did not meet the constitutional requirements to run for office. As a result of this, perennial candidate and recent party-switcher Mark Hunt won the nomination. Higginbotham was simply too damaged to win, so Hunt won as a protest vote.
Dark Money and super PACs are trying to have more of a say in our electoral system than the voters. It is not within a corporation’s interest for both the Republican and Democratic parties to care about the working people. And it is not in hard-core conservative donors’ interests to have a young gay man as the face of the West Virginia GOP.
It is high time that we as West Virginians come together and say enough is enough. No more big-money interests and no more buyouts in our great state.
David Crawley is the data coordinator for the West Virginia chapter of Ready and Mobile Progressives.