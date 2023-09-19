Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

To address its $45 million budget deficit, West Virginia University has cut academic programs and will eliminate faculty and staff positions, but it has not made changes to any coaches or teams in the athletics department.

WVU’s leadership has characterized its recent cuts as reimagining the university for the 21st century, but, apparently, this revision of the university has not included a reassessment of athletics. WVU sports teams appear to be inoculated from the turmoil.

David Foreman is a WVU alumnus with a BA and MA in English. He has worked in higher education grant writing for more than 20 years at public and private institutions.

