To address its $45 million budget deficit, West Virginia University has cut academic programs and will eliminate faculty and staff positions, but it has not made changes to any coaches or teams in the athletics department.
WVU’s leadership has characterized its recent cuts as reimagining the university for the 21st century, but, apparently, this revision of the university has not included a reassessment of athletics. WVU sports teams appear to be inoculated from the turmoil.
Declining enrollment is the underlying cause of WVU’s massive academic changes. WVU has failed to meet or even come close to its projected goal of 40,000 students by 2020. Since 2014, enrollment has actually dropped from 31,000 to 26,000 under the leadership of President Gordon Gee. If WVU’s academic programs must adapt to the realities of a 26,000-student campus, then so, too, should its athletic programs.
WVU is making cuts and reductions to 28 academic programs that are performing poorly in terms of enrollment.
Programs with a reduced number of majors are among those WVU has considered for elimination. If we apply the same logic to sports, why is WVU not cutting underperforming sports teams? The same level of scrutiny we apply to Spanish and petroleum engineering also should be applied to swimming and wrestling.
For example, the women’s volleyball team finished last season with seven wins and 22 losses. They had zero wins in the Big 12 Conference and finished last in the league for the fifth time since 2012.
Volleyball hosted 12 matches in 2022, and fewer than 8,000 people attended in total. On top of the team’s poor performance, not a single player is from West Virginia. How is women’s volleyball a good investment for the university? Why are West Virginia taxpayers subsidizing out-of-state athletes to wear the old gold and blue and routinely finish in last place? How much money would the university save by eliminating coaching positions, facilities expenses and travel costs to play Big 12 opponents more than 1,000 miles away, not to mention tournaments in Hawaii and South Dakota?
In 2022, WVU’s athletic department budget for all sports was buoyed by $3.38 million in student fees and a $5.5 million in direct institutional support from the university, contributing $8.88 million to the department’s $105 million in total revenue. In the face of a $45 million university deficit these look like tempting places to make changes to meet payroll, especially when the athletic department reported $8 million more in income than expenses in 2022.
During the pandemic, WVU announced that its top coaches and administrators would take a pay cut to reduce expenses in the face of massive layoffs. These pandemic measures were temporary. Now, in the face of a “structural budget shortfall” at the university, why are such reductions and changes not being implemented to fix the long-term challenges faced by a university that seems to be inexorably shrinking?
Why are nonrevenue sports or nonessential coaches not being scheduled for elimination like academic departments? Coaches and athletic staff do not have tenure protection so, presumably, this would be a much easier decision to make.
Administrators will claim that athletics provides good public relations for the university. However, in summer 2023, the news was dominated by men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins resigning — then challenging that resignation — after he was cited for DUI. The WVU football team also was in the news for being picked last in the preseason Big 12 media poll. Pundits have spent the off-season criticizing the university for handcuffing itself to a bad contract that forces it to keep its current head coach in spite of his losing record over four years.
WVU’s communications machine says the academic cuts are necessary to become “the university for the future,” even though the future will certainly demand a second language and advanced math, two academic programs WVU either severely reduced or dropped entirely.
The future I hope to live in also includes West Virginians staying at their home university to learn how to be artists, but students won’t have these kinds of opportunities under the new curriculum. West Virginians who aspire to attend their home state’s flagship university will face much more limited academic options, but the teams play on.
To be a Division I athletic program, the university must have 14 teams. With 17 current teams, WVU has room to rightsize its athletic programs in line with a properly managed 26,000-student university of the 21st century.