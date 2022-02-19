“… the truth shall make you free.” John 8:32
The reason we celebrate Black History Month is to uncover hidden truths about the progeny of Africa. Since truth sets us free, America will not be completely free until the truth prevails.
The enslavement and marginalization of God’s people from the golden shores of Mother Africa was only accomplished by denying the truth of the equality of all of humanity. The subjugation and marginalization of a whole race could only be accomplished by the opposite of truth for, if it is the truth that sets us free, it is the great lie of inequality that supports bondage and discrimination.
We have the experience of over 400 years of oppression that was designed to dehumanize a group of people based upon skin color and place of origin. The great challenge of today is that after 400 years of living in the lie that caused the bondage, discrimination and inequality for African Americans, will we even know the truth when we see it? Will the white privilege that has developed over these many years blind us to what true equality is like?
For many, equal opportunity seems like preference or advantage, equality appears to be arrogance.
A current example has been the feigned outrage from some on the far right about President Joe Biden’s commitment to nominate a Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court. Of course, the usual suspects expressed concern. Provocateur Sean Hannity said that President Biden’s pledge was “identity politics on steroids.” Bahama crisis vacationer, Ted Cruz, denounced the president’s pledge as “Offensive.”
Interestingly, there was no outrage when President Ronald Reagan pledged to appoint a woman to the Supreme Court or when Donald Trump pledged to nominate a woman in 2020.
The operative point for the outrage is not the nomination of a woman but the addition of the term “Black” or, in other words, the usual hypocrisy. Of the total 115 justices of the Supreme Court, 108 (94%) have been white men. Five have been women and only two have been Black men, and one of those Black men, Clarence Thomas, consistently works against the interest of the Black community.
Importantly, there has never been a Black woman on the Supreme Court.
While there has always been reluctance to face the truth in America, another recent iteration of lies results from the opposition to the teaching and discussion of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in public schools. Opponents of equality and racial progress, under the guise of being in opposition to CRT, have proposed all types of draconian legislation that is really just in opposition to the telling of truth. Notwithstanding the fact that CRT is a graduate/law school level discussion that is not even taught in public schools, racism will always try to find a way to keep the truth from being considered.
West Virginia is always rated last or very near the bottom in all levels of educational attainment.
This includes graduation rates, college attendance and the percentage of those with bachelor’s degrees. Despite all of the difficult issues that we have regarding education in West Virginia, the West Virginia Legislature has pushed forward House Bill 4011 that focuses on curriculum transparency and non-discrimination topics, a code word for opposition to CRT. Rather than a quest for truth, House leadership cut off debate before the committee could even hear from teachers’ unions or allow the minority to offer amendments.
This is another instance of living in a lie.
The need to teach inclusive history is so that we may learn from our mistakes. This is true for the Atlantic slave trade, the slavery experience in America, and the social and political degradation that followed Reconstruction along with the last century of discrimination. It is also true for the annihilation of America’s indigenous population and the history of anti-Semitism leading to the Jewish Holocaust and even current instances of violence against this community.
Interestingly, the same people that oppose the telling of the truth about race in America will often also deny the Holocaust and Native American oppression.
Importantly, no one is inherently evil based upon skin color, place of origin, cultural history or racial identity and no reasonable student of history should ever make that assertion. Inhumanity has occurred throughout history from people of all races and backgrounds.
Nevertheless, it is as important to discuss the challenges that our country has overcome as it is to discuss the positive qualities. Excellence comes by overcoming challenges such as racism, sexism and homophobia and we miss a component of our self-worth by failing to acknowledge how much we have overcome.
Since the truth sets us free, America is in peril because so many of our fellow citizens are in the throes of bondage to lies and half-truths. Watching our democracy put at risk during the Jan. 6 insurrection and its aftermath, it is surprising how committed so many are to the Big Lie.
However, the Big Lie of Donald Trump, that the election was stolen, is merely a continuation of big lies that have been told since our inception as a nation.
Hopefully, the truth will ultimately prevail before are democracy is destroyed by lies. The question is whether we are willing to take a critical look at our past and remove all vestiges of dishonesties and deceptions. We need the lessons of Black History Month to assist in revealing the whole truth of our past.
Until we, as a nation, are willing to embrace the truth, none of us will actually be free.